good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
75.9 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
July 14, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedOpinionGuest View

Religion: Summer and creation

By: Reverend Dr. Linda Holbrook
3
0

Summer is my favorite season. Everything feels rich and lush. The days are long and the sunshine warms my soul. I see the beauty of so many flowers with vibrant colors. The sky seems a little bluer to me. Everywhere around me I am reminded of creation. I pause so many times to give thanks to our creator for this beautiful world that we live in.

Rev. Dr. Linda Holbrook

One of my favorite activities in the summer is to go to the beach. When I arrive at the beach the air smells different. I watch the waves roll in and out. As a teenager I lived on the east coast of Florida and the ocean was not far away. I went frequently and I learned the tides in the Atlantic Ocean are regular like clockwork. As a pastor I visited Fiji where some of my members lived. I was shocked to learn that the tides were very irregular. The way that people knew the tides were changing was to listen for the roosters to crow. Their crow indicated that the tide was coming in. What a different view of creation than the one I was used to. 

Walking on the beach restores my soul. Getting my feet wet and feeling the sand move under my feet always reminds me of the vastness of the ocean compared to me. Initially when I walk, I sort through the everyday issues I am dealing with and then after those issues are resolved (or just put aside with no resolution) I turn to deeper thoughts. I ponder over how I have been serving others. I pray over those in my life who need prayers. I think about what will come next in my life, and wonder how God is preparing me for the next chapter. I always leave the walk feeling refreshed. 

As a teenager I went to the beach frequently to see the sea turtles lay their eggs or to see the eggs hatching. Sea turtles are one of the miracles of creation. Sea turtles come back to the same place each year to lay their eggs. We would be cautious walking the beach since sea turtles will not come ashore if they are disturbed. We would then look for tracks to find where a sea turtle had dug a hole to lay her eggs. She would cry tears as she laid her eggs. Once she was on her nest, she would not be interrupted. When she finished, she would cover the hole with sand. 

Weeks later we would come back and see the baby turtles push up through the sand and start walking toward the ocean. What a miracle that these babies know which way is the ocean. 

This summer I invite you to pause and look around. I invite you to see creation with new eyes. Finally, I invite you to be grateful for our beautiful creation. 

Rev. Dr. Linda A Holbrook is the pastor of Morgan Hill United Methodist Church. She attended Perkins School of Theology in Dallas, Texas for her M.Div and Claremont School of Theology for her Doctor of Ministry. She is a member of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance. Linda may be contacted at [email protected].

Reverend Dr. Linda Holbrook

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Santa Clara County Parks open for free July 30

Reverend Dr. Linda Holbrook -
In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Park...
Local News

Locals graduate from California Connections Academy

Reverend Dr. Linda Holbrook -
Morgan Hill residents Conall Hutcheson and Emma Mahler graduated...
Agriculture

Housing project to include homes for farmworkers

Reverend Dr. Linda Holbrook -
A newly funded housing complex in Morgan Hill will...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,978FansLike
1,007FollowersFollow
2,869FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Santa Clara County Parks open for free July 30

Locals graduate from California Connections Academy