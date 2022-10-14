good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
73.1 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
October 14, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedNewsReligion

Religion: Spiritual communities remain

By: Pastor Anita Warner
16
0

“Follow your dream—you can do it!” That is the encouragement often offered to children, to youth and to adults in our lives. It is an encouragement to be bold, to pursue their dreams and to persist through difficulties.

But what is that dream? What is a life worth living?

Pastor Anita Warner

Spiritual communities live with this question, and open it up. Spiritual communities explore and celebrate the good, lament what is broken, pray and offer service to repair the world—or the part we can do something about.

It’s well known that participation in all kinds of spiritual communities is declining. There are many reasons for this. Yet in some communities all ages remain active, though in smaller numbers than pre-pandemic. 

Healthy spiritual communities have always been a place where people are known and loved for who they are, not how well they perform. It is in such communities that youth have the developmental asset of non-relative adults who know and appreciate them. This allows them to inhabit the great stories of faith and work through their own thoughts, experiences and decisions. 

Families can and do teach compassion, forgiveness, patience and care; and faith communities support each person in the family, and those who live alone, in caring ways. Faith communities hold our lives in relationship to a great story and set of practices that build meaning and purpose, resilience and hope in our lives.

The faiths are not all the same. I’m a founding part of the Interfaith Community of South County and the Interfaith Clergy Association. What I can say is that each tradition has practices that strengthen the soul for life. God, one may say, speaks many languages.

For me, the point is to connect with the divine and others in ways that build up justice and peace on this planet, and to go deeply enough in a tradition to be able to live it. Most of us remain a bit frayed and need to break out of isolation and receive grace for these times in which we are living.

So, if you haven’t returned to your faith community since the Covid pandemic began, here’s your invitation to do so, whether virtually, or, if you can, in person. Or, if you have not participated in a community of faith for a long time, or ever, I invite you to explore this part of yourself. You may be pleasantly surprised. And in prayer and worship, learning and service in community, you may discover or be supported in dreams worthy of our humanity.

Rev. Anita R. Warner is Pastor of Advent Lutheran Church of Morgan Hill and an active participant in the Interfaith Clergy Alliance of South County. For further information about Advent Lutheran Church, contact [email protected].

Pastor Anita Warner

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Letters to the editor: Vote wisely

Pastor Anita Warner -
Vote wisely for school trustees There is less than a...
Local News

Meet the candidates: MHUSD Trustee Area 4

Pastor Anita Warner -
Running in the Nov. 8 election for Morgan Hill...
Local News

Meet the candidates: MHUSD Trustee Area 3

Pastor Anita Warner -
There is no incumbent in the Nov. 8 election...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,215FollowersFollow
2,888FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Letters to the editor: Vote wisely

Meet the candidates: MHUSD Trustee Area 4