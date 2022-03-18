Religion: Nearly 20 Interfaith groups come together in unity

In early 2015, three clergy colleagues were looking for support and fellowship from other faith leaders in South County. From the seeds of those relationships emerged the inaugural Interfaith Thanksgiving Service in November 2015. Advent Lutheran Church hosted the multi-faith event, filling the church’s pews with worshippers from across the South County faith spectrum.

At the end of the service, more than a dozen clergy stood in front of the sanctuary, arms linked together, leading the congregation in an emotional outpouring of “This Land is Your Land.” The South County Interfaith Clergy Alliance, known as ICA, was born as an outgrowth of that service.

Because of the success of the Thanksgiving Service, a group of multi-faith lay leaders felt inspired to create their own organization. The next event offered by the Interfaith Clergy Alliance was the 2016 Martin Luther King Day observance. During the reception following the service, a group of dedicated individuals from diverse faith communities met to organize and launch the Interfaith CommUNITY of South County. They became known as ICSC.

The reach of the combined clergy and lay associations extends to almost 20 South County faith organizations, involving Islamic, Jewish, Buddhist, Sikh, Hindi, Mormon and multiple Christian communities. There are even a few individuals who are not associated with a faith community but who appreciate the values the groups offer and participate in the lay council.

The interfaith associations emphasize our common American values of freedom, liberty and justice for all by coming together annually to celebrate Thanksgiving, Martin Luther King Day, the Fourth of July and Memorial Day. They jointly perform acts of service on behalf of the less fortunate in the community, and offer educational opportunities to learn about each other’s religious beliefs.

In addition, they have responded as a community to acts of hatred and bullying targeting religious and social minorities. They supported the local Muslim community in its struggle to establish its mosque and stood in support and solidarity of Jewish, Muslim and Christian worshippers after worship site shootings in California, Pittsburgh, Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Most recently, they offered support to the Asian community, who have been victims of horrific and hateful acts.

During these times of increased racism, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia—and the targeting of houses of worship across our country and in our own community—the need for education and solidarity is more urgent than ever.

For that reason, after leaving the pulpit nearly two years ago, I offered to serve as Executive Director of the Interfaith Community of South County, intending to expand our presence and the opportunities for more people to join us. Anyone interested in learning more about or joining the lay group, or any faith leader wanting to participate in the clergy alliance should contact me at [email protected].

Debbie Israel is Rabbi Emerita of Congregation Emeth, the South County Jewish Community. She recently became the Executive Director of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance and Interfaith CommUNITY of South County. She can be reached at [email protected].

Clergy from the faith communities of South County are welcome to participate in the Morgan Hill Times’ Religion section. To participate or for more information, contact Israel or email [email protected].