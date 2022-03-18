good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 18, 2022
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

New homes for sale at Jasper development

By: Staff Report
New homes are for sale in the north Morgan Hill Jasper residential community, located on Monterey Road near the intersection of Old Monterey Road.

The 101-unit townhome project, pictured above, is developed by San Ramon-based Trumark Homes. The project features four “unique three-story floor plans” ranging from about 1,400 to 2,100 square feet, says a press release from Trumark Homes. Options include three to four bedrooms, and 2.5 to four bathrooms. 

Homes feature a “modern farmhouse design” with two-car garages, the press release adds. Prices start in the $900,000s. 

“We are thrilled to bring the community of Jasper to Morgan Hill, a charming city offering an outstanding quality of life for families and professionals looking to live in Silicon Valley,” said Tony Bosowski, Northern California Division President at Trumark Homes. “Trumark Homes takes pride in providing homebuyers with high quality, modern homes that bring people together and create a sense of community.”

Community amenities at the Jasper development include a swimming pool, jacuzzi, shaded barbecue area, lounge seating and outdoor gathering spaces, according to Trumark. The project includes a mixed-use building with about 2,100 square feet of ground-floor commercial retail space. The commercial space consists of three separate units ranging in size from 614 to 1,095 square feet. 

Trumark Homes’ other Northern California communities currently selling include The Strand at Loch Lomond Marina in San Rafael, Avalon at River Islands in Lathrop, Newport at Compass Bay in Newark, and Vida and Origin at The Collective in Manteca, with one additional new community coming soon, Dawn at The Collective in Manteca, says the press release.

For more information on Trumark Homes’ Jasper in Morgan Hill, visit trumarkhomes.com/neighborhoods/northern-california/jasper.

Staff Report



