In my last article, “Rediscover the lost path,” I mentioned the seven bases of mind which is the pathway to inner peace. I taught the importance of stilling our mind at the center of our body, two finger widths above the navel level. To continue, here are two important lessons to bring ourselves along this pathway successfully.

The first lesson is “Letting go.”

By letting go, we free ourselves from the grip of past experiences and anxieties about the future. This process involves acknowledging and releasing negative emotions or attachments that can cloud our judgment and disrupt our peace.

The above diagram illustrates the Great Master’s Dhammakaya Meditation Technique. Contributed photo.

Letting go can be compared with holding a glass of water. The longer you’re holding it, the heavier it becomes. At first, the glass feels light and easy to hold. But the longer you hold it, the heavier it feels and the more your arm starts to ache. The weight of the glass doesn’t change, but your perception of it does.

Similarly, when we hold onto stress, worries and negative emotions, they become heavier and more burdensome over time. Letting go is like putting the glass down, relieving ourselves of the unnecessary strain. By doing so, we can regain our strength and focus, and approach life with a refreshed perspective. This analogy beautifully illustrates the importance of not holding onto burdens longer than necessary.

The second lesson is how to “regain energy.”

Drawing oneself back to the center of the body involves paying attention to our core, which can be a source of strength and stability. Through techniques like mindful breathing, the practitioner follows the seven bases along the pathway to the very center of the body (see the photo of the Seven Bases). Focusing on bodily sensations at each base can help us reconnect with this center. It allows us to be more grounded, centered and resilient in the face of challenges.

Together, these practices promote a balanced life, helping us navigate stress more effectively and maintain a deeper sense of inner harmony.

Just like all devices, like our iPhone, iPad, smartwatch, etc., we need to be recharged to function properly. We also need to “recharge” ourselves to maintain our energy and well-being. Drawing our attention back to the center of the body is like plugging ourselves into our own internal power source.

This practice helps us regain balance and restore our mental and physical energy. By focusing on our center, we can release accumulated stress and distractions, like how a device clears its cache and recharges its battery. This process helps us feel refreshed, centered and ready to tackle challenges with renewed energy and clarity.

These two lessons teach us the importance of releasing unnecessary burdens and regularly recharging ourselves to maintain a healthy and balanced life.

May the inner peace be with you all.

Phrakrubhavanavides (Manikanto Bhikkhu) is the senior Abbot of the Dhammakaya Meditation Center Silicon Valley. An ordained Buddhist Monk for 35 years, Abbot Manikanto has been in South County for about two years. He is an active member of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance and can be reached at [email protected].