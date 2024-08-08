Economic Mobility in Morgan Hill

The City of Morgan Hill will host two upcoming open house public meetings to discuss the recently completed ELEVATE Morgan Hill Economic Mobility report. The sessions will take place 9:30-11:30am Aug. 8 and 5:30-7:30pm Aug. 27, both at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road.

The city’s economic mobility report identifies needs and offers ideas on how to improve economic prosperity for everyone in the Morgan Hill community, according to city staff. Strategies in the report focus on connecting Spanish-speaking and lower-income residents to jobs and housing resources “while enhancing their sense of belonging.”

The upcoming open house meetings will include translation services and refreshments; children are welcome. Those planning to attend are asked to sign up for one of the two sessions online at https://tinyurl.com/4fx9rfme.

To read the ELEVATE Morgan Hill Economic Mobility report, visit https://tinyurl.com/25fn7p9p.

Donate blood

Upcoming local blood drives will help the American Red Cross resolve a blood shortage prompted by recent dangerously hot weather nationwide, the organization said this week.

Since July 1, the Red Cross national blood supply has fallen by more than 25%, and blood donors of all types, especially those with type O blood, are urged to give as soon as possible to help patients receive life saving medical care, says the Red Cross.

Heat impacted almost 100 blood drives in July in nearly every state where the Red Cross collects blood—compounding other seasonal obstacles to blood donation, such as travel and summer activities. Together these factors contributed to a shortfall of more than 17,000 blood donations in July, according to the American Red Cross.

At the same time, hospital demand for blood products remains strong. Blood products are being sent to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. Right now, type O inventory is so low, distributions of this vital blood type are reduced below what hospitals count on.

“It’s critical hospitals have both type O positive and O negative blood ready to go for patients in the most life-threatening situations,” said Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross. “Type O is especially important for victims of accidents and other trauma who are receiving emergency treatment. Now is the time for donors of all blood types to give and ensure hospital shelves can be restocked before any impact to patient care.”

To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1.800.RED.CROSS.

As a thank-you, those who come give blood, platelets or plasma Aug. 1-31, 2024, will get a $20 Amazon.com gift card by email. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Help.

Upcoming blood donation drives in South County are scheduled for the following days and locations: 10am-4pm Aug. 8 at The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints Gilroy, 7999 Miller Avenue; 10am-4pm Aug. 13 at The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints Morgan Hill, 1790 E. Dunne Avenue.

Meet William Briggs

Meet local author William Briggs at a free public event on Aug. 21 at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center, Hiram Morgan Hill Room at 17000 Monterey Road.

The event is presented by the Morgan Hill Senior Advisory Committee as part of the Lifelong Learning Series.

Briggs is a noted author of historical nonfiction, former SJSU Professor, and Dean Emeritus at Cal State Fullerton. Briggs will talk about his book, “Badass Lawman,” portraying John Hicks Adams and his feats as Santa Clara County Sheriff during the California Gold Rush Days.

The Aug. 21 event will take place 2:30-3:30pm.

Friday Night Music Series

The chamber’s Morgan Hill Friday Night Music Series’ next concert will take place Aug. 9 from 5:30-9:30pm at the Downtown Amphitheater, 17000 Monterey Road. Ragdolls is the headliner for the series’ Aug. 9 event.

For more information, visit the chamber of commerce website at morganhillchamber.org/.

Recreational swim

Morgan Hill Aquatics Center’s recreational swimming runs through Sept. 1.

Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 1-4pm, and Saturday-Sunday, 1-5pm. From Aug. 14-Sept. 1, the hours change to weekends only from 1-5pm.

For information, visit morganhill.ca.gov/189/Aquatics-Center-AC.

The Downtown Splash pad at the Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road in Morgan Hill, has reopened for the summer. The pad operates daily (excluding Fridays) from 11am to 3pm until Aug. 15.

Cops & Robbers Ball supports public safety

The Community Law Enforcement Foundation (CLEF) of Morgan Hill will hold its annual Cops & Robbers Ball on Sept. 21 at Guglielmo Winery.

The event includes silent and live auctions, dinner, music and dancing, according to CLEF’s website. CLEF board members and supporters will also present the foundation’s annual award to local business owner and Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Nick Gaich.

The theme for this year’s ball is “Boots Bow Ties & Bling.”

CLEF is a Morgan Hill nonprofit that supports “public safety through partnerships that provide resources to help the Morgan Hill Police Department perform at its highest level of service to the community,” says the organization’s website.

The ball takes place 5-10pm Sept. 21. Guglielmo Winery is located at 1480 East Main Ave. Tickets cost $125 per person.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CLEF’s website: morganhillclef.org/events.

New telehealth service available for pet care

The East Bay SPCA has launched a telemedicine service available to all California residents for a variety of services like consultations and accessing certain prescriptions.

Appointments can be made for prescriptions for preventive treatments such as flea, tick and heartworm medication, and special medication needs for holidays or stressful events. Pets adopted from East Bay SPCA that were on prescriptions can have them extended with a telehealth appointment.

Consultations for pets with anxiety prior to an in-person vet visit can be scheduled, as well as consultations for pets enrolled in the East Bay SPCA’s training services that need medication for anxiety.

The telehealth service is being run through the Oakland-based Theodore B. Travers Family Veterinary Clinic.

Kristen Beitzel, Vice President of Medical Services at East Bay SPCA, said in a statement that the service has already helped reduce stress in pets and their owners that have used it.

“Thanks to our new telemedicine program, we have been able to increase access to care and decrease fear and stress felt by pets and their people when coming to a veterinary clinic,” Beitzel said.

Appointments are available Monday through Friday. The patient must be in California when the appointment takes place.

To schedule an appointment, call 510.569.1606. More information is available online at eastbayspca.org.

