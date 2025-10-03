The Gospel writers often describe Jesus as rich in compassion. In a world often marked by division, busyness and indifference, his example reminds us that compassion is not just an emotion—it’s a way of life.

Jesus modeled compassion in three powerful ways, and those who chose to follow his way of life are called to do the same.

Pastor Will Sawkins

Compassion sees

Matthew 9:36 says, “When he saw the crowds, he had compassion on them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd.” Jesus didn’t see a faceless crowd; he saw hurting individuals.

Compassion begins with opening our eyes to those who feel unseen—neighbors who are lonely, coworkers who are stressed or community members struggling silently.

As children, we often notice hurt more easily. A child riding in the car will point out a person on the street in need and ask their parent, “How can we help them?” But as adults, our hearts can grow hardened or overwhelmed, and we may look away.

True compassion asks us to resist that temptation and see the need of the individual.

Compassion feels

In Luke 7, Jesus encountered a widow who had just lost her only son. The Scripture says, “When the Lord saw her, he had compassion on her and said, ‘Do not weep’” (Luke 7:13).

The word used for “compassion” here describes being moved in the deepest part of one’s being. Jesus wasn’t distant or detached; he felt the pain of others.

Real compassion requires allowing ourselves to be stirred by the suffering of those around us. This can be uncomfortable, even painful but it is also where empathy and genuine care begin.

A simple prayer might be: “God, soften my heart toward those in need, and let their pain move me.”

Compassion acts

Feeling compassion isn’t enough if it doesn’t lead to action. Compassion is the ability to recognize the suffering of others, feel empathy for them, and be motivated to help. To live out compassion, we have to enter into someone’s suffering with them. We have to be willing to walk alongside them.

There was a moment when Jesus wanted to find a quiet place to rest, but a large crowd followed him. Matthew 14:14 says, “He had compassion on them and healed their sick.”

Despite his desire to withdraw, he cared for those in front of him.

Our greatest opportunities for compassion are often with the people right in front of us—through simple acts like listening without interrupting, sitting with someone in their grief, preparing a meal, sending a kind note or offering practical help.

Lives are saved every day because people care for their neighbors. Those right in front of them. I’m reminded of a woman who checked on a neighbor she hadn’t seen in a couple of days. When the neighbor didn’t answer the door, she knew something was wrong. She called emergency services who entered the residence and found the neighbor in need of medical attention.

Her compassion, expressed in a simple action, saved her neighbor’s life.

Compassion without action is merely sympathy. True compassion moves us beyond feelings into tangible service. The Apostle Paul said it this way, “Clothe yourselves with compassion.”

The big idea is simple yet profound: compassion sees, compassion feels and compassion acts. As a community, may we choose to embody that kind of compassion—not just in words, but in everyday actions.

Will Sawkins is the lead pastor of Community Christian, with campuses in Morgan Hill and San Jose. He can be reached at wi**@*****************an.us.