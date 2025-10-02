In a powerful demonstration of unity and a commitment to education, more than 100 South County residents and local leaders, including City Councilmember Yvonne Martinez-Beltran, gathered at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center Sept. 28 for a special program centered on the experiences of the Palestinian community.

The event featured a screening of the documentary “Gaza: Doctors Under Attack,” followed by a moving discussion with physician Dr. Mohammad Subeh.

The timing of the program was noted as particularly important, as the community continues to process and heal from the hate crime that occurred on March 7. In that incident, Muslim worshippers were verbally and physically assaulted outside of a prayer service by an attacker who used anti-Palestinian and Islamophobic slurs.

This event, organized by 10 sponsoring organizations standing in solidarity, aimed to counter hostility and bigotry with knowledge and compassion.

A local voice from the frontlines

The evening’s core was a discussion with Dr. Subeh, a local physician who has completed multiple medical missions in Gaza and whose family has roots in Morgan Hill. Dr. Subeh provided firsthand accounts that put a human face on the crisis, detailing the overwhelming conditions in hospitals and the horrific toll on innocent civilian lives.

His words connected the suffering abroad with the importance of understanding and solidarity at home. During the discussion, attendees raised thoughtful questions that focused on action:

• How can American citizens advocate for peace and humanity?

• What are effective, respectful ways to educate our friends and neighbors about the Palestinian people, their culture and their ongoing reality?

Dr. Subeh emphasized that one of the most powerful things the local community can do is to engage in conscious efforts to humanize those affected by the alleged genocide, a sentiment that resonated strongly with the goal of overcoming local prejudice.

This was noted as a contrast to how Palestinians are often portrayed in the media and public discourse.

Commitment to a compassionate community

The organizing groups underscored that hate crimes are often rooted in ignorance and miseducation. This program provided a direct opportunity for residents of Morgan Hill, San Martin and Gilroy to come together, learn from a respected member of the community, and reinforce local values.

The well-attended event sent a clear and encouraging message to the South County community: that we all stand firmly united against all forms of hate and are committed to building a compassionate and inclusive environment for everyone. Community leaders and organizers hope this event will serve as a catalyst for continued education and unity in the region.

Zain Yahya has been a civically engaged resident of Morgan Hill for 12 years.