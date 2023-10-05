Religion: Big questions

What if churches around the Bay Area decided to work together across denominational lines to help people explore some of the big questions of faith and life? Thankfully, it is no longer a “what if,” but a reality.

Currently, more than 150 churches around the Bay Area are engaged in a teaching series titled “Explore God.” The series started Sept. 24 and goes through Nov. 12. You may have recently seen billboards, flyers or social posts inviting the Bay Area to explore some of the big questions at a church in their community.

Pastor Will Sawkins

Why this series? Because almost all of us have questions about God, faith and purpose. “Explore God” creates a unique opportunity to come together to look at these questions in an open, authentic way. Some of the big questions to be explored include:

Does life have a purpose?

Is there a God?

Why does God allow pain and suffering?

Can I know God personally?

If you’ve ever asked these questions, you are not alone. These are questions almost everyone has or will ask themselves at some point. Digging into these questions can be intimidating and scary for anyone, whether non-religious or a person of faith. We can be afraid of the answers we’ll find and what that will mean for our lives and beliefs. But, if you have questions, I encourage you to lean in and see what you find.

According to the writer of Ecclesiastes, God has put questions in our hearts that will cause us to seek him out. Luke 11:9-10 records Jesus saying, “So I say to you: Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened.”

Stepping into a church to explore these questions of faith doesn’t mean you have to check your brain at the door. There are a number of very logical and well thought out arguments for the existence of God, but all (including the arguments against the existence of God) involve faith in someone or something.

If you’re interested in the Explore God series, you can find a participating church near you and other helpful information at exploregod.com.

Will Sawkins is the Lead Pastor of Community Christian with campuses in Morgan Hill and San Jose. He can be reached at [email protected].