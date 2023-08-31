good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
81.7 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
August 31, 2023
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedNewsReligion

Religion: A Labor Day message: Act with justice and integrity

By: Pastor Frank Riley
13
0

From the earliest colonial days of America, there emerged an ethic of honest labor and craftsmanship. From farmers to silversmiths and makers of furniture, household implements and tools, there was a value on both the humanity and honor of work. 

Yet, by the end of the 19th century and the full development of the industrial age, somehow both work and worker had become impersonal. Laborers were not so much valued as people to be honored but often as cogs in a machine to expand production.  

Pastor Frank Riley

As with so many causes in our nation during the 19th century, from ending slavery to child labor laws or the establishment of national parks, people of faith were seeking change based on their faith and the values of the Old Testament (Hebrew Scriptures) and New Testament.


Within these texts were teachings that God created good work for people to do, that there was to be time of rest from labor and that workers were worthy of their hire.


And so it was a very purposeful act of faith that on Sept. 5, 1882, a union labor leader named Matthew Maguire set off in a carriage with Pastor Henry Ward Beacher, one of the most famous preachers in the country, from New York City Hall toward the centers of wealth. As they did so and through every cross street, bricklayers, frame makers and workers of every type joined them, until thousands of workers marched together for miles toward the city’s wealthiest corridor championing for the lives and value of workers.


Following this and into the early 1890s congregations set aside the Sunday before Labor Day as a time to celebrate and honor workers. Finally in 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed into law the designation of Labor Day as a national holiday.
This concept of honoring the laborer is not new to Judeo Christian faith traditions. A few thousand years ago the book of Proverbs taught this standard: “Whoever tends a fig tree will eat its fruit, and he who guards his master will be honored (Proverbs 27:8).” Meaning that workers should share in what they have produced and those who work with integrity should be honored by their employer.   

As we head through Labor Day, it is a good time to give thought to how our faith should be encouraged to interact with every aspect of our life. From the goodness of a job well done to the reminder that those who employ others or benefit from such employment should always remember that God asks all to act with justice and integrity toward both the employer and employee.

Frank Riley is the Interim Pastor at New Life Church San Jose and a Chaplain serving in the United States Navy. A resident of Morgan Hill, he can be reached at [email protected].

Pastor Frank Riley

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Local Scene: Call for artists; Second Chance Week; Burlington store hiring

Call for artists The City of Morgan Hill is calling...
Community

Letter: Tradition vs. innovation

Let’s begin with the 2015-16 school year when I...
Community

Letter: District transportation services needed many improvements

I am currently an Interim Transportation Director for the...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,271FollowersFollow
2,844FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Local Scene: Call for artists; Second Chance Week; Burlington store hiring

Letter: Tradition vs. innovation