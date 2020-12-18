Morgan Hill Police have released another image from surveillance camera footage related to the Dec. 13 burglary of Specialized Bicycle Components, in hopes of gaining more information about the incident.

The image released Dec. 17 shows a male adult near the front door of the bicycle company’s headquarters on Concord Circle. The image was captured just prior to the Dec. 13 burglary, which was reported at 4:36pm, police said.

Police said the surveillance cameras captured footage of two male subjects “loitering around the front door of the building prior to the burglary,” says a Dec. 17 press release from Morgan Hill PD. The two subjects were seen looking through the window and pulling on the front door handle.

The men are not currently considered suspects, but police want to hear from anybody who might recognize the man seen near the front door.

At least two burglars broke into Specialized headquarters during daylight hours Dec. 13 and stole about $160,000 worth of one-of-a-kind prototype, race-winning and personal bicycles, police said.

Police think the suspects used two different vehicles during the burglary—a white box van and maroon Toyota 4Runner. Video surveillance cameras captured images of both vehicles. The burglars placed the bicycles in the van, and both vehicles fled the scene.

The Toyota was later found unoccupied in Salinas, police said. The white van has not been located.

MHPD officers are working the investigation in cooperation with Specialized employees. Specialized is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects, or the return of the bicycles.

Anyone with information about this case can call MHPD at (408) 779-2101 or the anonymous tip line at (408) 947-7867.