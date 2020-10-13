good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 13, 2020
FeaturedNews

Mantelli Drive shut down after explosion injures man

By: Erik Chalhoub
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad is investigating a reported explosion on Mantelli Drive that sent a man to a trauma center Oct. 12.

According to Gilroy Police, at about 2:20pm, the Gilroy Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of Mantelli Drive on the report of an explosion. First responders on scene found a man who had suffered serious injuries from the blast, and transported him to a local trauma center.

According to Gilroy Police Sgt. John Ballard, the 53-year-old man, who lived at the residence, suffered traumatic injuries to his right hand.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Ballard said investigators from the Gilroy Police Crime Scene Investigation Team and county bomb squad received a search warrant for the residence and are working to determine what kind of explosives were involved. It does not appear to have been a drug lab, according to Ballard.

The 1700 block of Mantelli Drive, between Rancho Hills Drive and Learnard Way, may be closed for multiple days, police advised. Ballard said Tuesday morning that police hope to have an update on the road closure later in the day.

Erik Chalhoub

