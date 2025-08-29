The California Highway Patrol Hollister-Gilroy Area will host a Driving Under the Influence Sobriety Checkpoint on Sept. 5 in an unincorporated area of southern Santa Clara County.

The checkpoint will begin at 7pm and continue until 3am Sept. 6. In the event of inclement weather, the checkpoint will be canceled for safety reasons, CHP said in a press release.

CHP said the sobriety checkpoint will be staffed by officers who are trained in the detection of alcohol and/or drug impaired drivers. CHP Drug Recognition Experts, certified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, will be onsite to provide assessments of drivers suspected of drug impairment.

Officers staffing the checkpoint will also be equipped with preliminary alcohol screening devices that analyze breath samples of suspected drunk drivers, the CHP said.

The exact location of the sobriety checkpoint will be available through the CHP Monterey Communications Center two hours before 7pm Sept. 5. To request the location at that time, call 831.796.2160.

The sobriety checkpoint is funded through a grant known as “Bring Impairment Down,” from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.