Morgan Hill police have determined threats directed earlier this week against workers of a facility run by the city were not credible.

On April 8, Morgan police were alerted to a specific threat of loss of life directed toward community members at a city-operated facility. Detectives immediately opened an investigation into the threat, and officers were assigned to monitor the facility.

Police determined on April 9 that the threats were not credible and there was no threat to the community. However, a young suspect was arrested.

“The Morgan Hill Police Department takes threats to our community very seriously and will utilize all available resources to ensure threats such as this are completely and thoroughly investigated,” police said.

Anyone who has information about the case can contact Morgan Hill police at 669.253.4989 or [email protected]. Information can also be given anonymously at https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or 800.222.8477.

