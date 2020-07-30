Monterey Road through downtown Morgan Hill will be closed to vehicles this evening from 5:30pm to 8pm due to a planned protest against human trafficking, according to police.

The road will be closed from Main Avenue to Dunne Avenue.

The protest is organized by Rise Up For Children in recognition of “World Day Against Human Trafficking,” according to a flier from the group posted on Facebook. The protest is scheduled to begin at 6pm at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road.