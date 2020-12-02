good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
December 4, 2020
Crime blotter
Police: Man pulled gun during argument over mask at Target

Incident occurred at Cochrane Road store in Morgan Hill

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
A 27-year-old man was arrested at Target in Morgan Hill after he allegedly brandished a handgun when employees asked him to wear a mask, police said.

About 5:30pm Dec. 1, Morgan Hill Police responded to the store at 1061 Cochrane Road on a report of a man inside with a gun. Upon arrival, officers learned a male suspect entered the store without wearing a mask.

When two female Target employees contacted the customer and asked him to put on a mask, a verbal confrontation ensued, police said. The suspect seemed to be agitated, and retrieved what appeared to be a handgun from his pocket.

The employees feared for their safety and backed away from the suspect before calling 911. The suspect remained in the store while police responded to the scene.

Officers located the suspect inside the store and deescalated the situation before safely taking him into custody, according to police. Officers conducted a search for the reported firearm but were unable to find the weapon.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported during the incident.

The suspect, later identified as Mohamud Abdalla, 27, was booked at Santa Clara County Jail, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call MHPD Sgt. Bill Norman at (669) 253-4982, or email [email protected]

Morgan Hill Times Staff

