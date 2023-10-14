good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
76.2 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
October 16, 2023
Article Search
CommunityNewsCrimeLocal NewsSchoolsFeatured

Police investigate swastika in notebook at Live Oak High School

Student cited for alleged violation of educational code

By: Michael Moore
180
0

Morgan Hill Police last week investigated a notebook found at Live Oak High School with a swastika and other hateful messages written inside it, and cited a student in relation to the incident. 

Someone posted a photo of the offending writings on NextDoor, late in the afternoon Oct. 12. The photo showed a page in a notebook—with two hands on the edges holding it upright—that had a black swastika scribbled onto it, the digits “88” and antisemitic profanity. Location information within the post said it was from the Live Oak High School campus on East Main Avenue. 

After a reporter for this newspaper left a message for Live Oak Interim Principal Glen Webb on Oct. 13, the Times was contacted by Morgan Hill Unified School District spokesperson Lanae Bays. 

“The image that was posted on social media is abhorrent, and completely against the values of our school district,” Bays wrote in an email. “To support our students and staff, we are providing additional access to counselors, as the emotional well-being of our school community is our top priority.”

Bays added that the district could not comment further because the incident is under police investigation. 

The school contacted the Morgan Hill Police Department shortly after noticing the social media post containing the image of the notebook, authorities said. 

Morgan Hill Police Sgt. Scott Purvis said during an investigation, officers recovered the notebook and identified a Live Oak student who said they found the notebook with the swastika and offending messages scribbled inside it. That student was cited for disruption of school services—a violation of the state educational code—for being in possession of the notebook, Purvis said. 

Investigators—restricted by state law from interviewing minors under most circumstances—have not determined who drew or wrote the hateful messages in the notebook, Purvis added. The student who claimed to have found the item is not the same person who posted it to social media. 

Police do not think there is an ongoing threat or danger to the school or community in relation to the incident, Purvis said. 

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Newsom signs ‘Melanie’s Law’ requiring fentanyl safety plans in schools

Middle and high school students across California will be...
Business

City Council will review commission’s Chick-fil-A approval

Upon request from one of its members, the Morgan...
News

St. Louise Regional Hospital to provide free flu vaccinations

St. Louise Regional Hospital (SLRH) in Gilroy, a part...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,286FollowersFollow
2,841FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Newsom signs ‘Melanie’s Law’ requiring fentanyl safety plans in schools

City Council will review commission’s Chick-fil-A approval