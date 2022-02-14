good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
February 14, 2022
News

Police investigate shooting at Morgan Hill liquor store

Feb. 11 suspect known to detectives, but not yet arrested

By: Staff Report
Police are searching for a suspect who fired a handgun during an altercation outside a liquor and convenience store in Morgan Hill the night of Feb. 11.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, which took place at Sun Valley Market, 16725 Monterey Road, police said.

A male suspect tied to the shooting is known to Morgan Hill Police detectives, but has not been located or arrested, according to a Feb. 14 press release from MHPD. Police have not released the suspect’s name.

Officers responded to Sun Valley Market about 4:38pm Feb.11 to investigate a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and learned a verbal altercation had occurred among several male subjects.

At one point during the altercation, a male suspect—described as a Hispanic youth with curly hair—brandished a firearm and fired one time at the victims, police said. The bullet did not strike the victims, who were uninjured.

The suspect immediately ran north across Monterey Road into the Crossings apartment complex, at 16800 Monterey Road, authorities said. MHPD officers and Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies searched the area, but did not find the suspect.

MHPD has identified the suspect, but his current whereabouts are unknown, police said. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities. Anyone with information about the shooting can call MHPD Det. Adrian Sapien at 669.253.4995 or email [email protected]

Information can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88, or by calling 1.800.222.TIPS.

