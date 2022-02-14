good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
February 14, 2022
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Police briefs: Burglary suspects arrested; vehicle break-ins

Officers to conduct more traffic enforcement on Monterey Road

By: Staff Report
Morgan Hill Police arrested two suspects who were seen loitering in a “suspicious vehicle” near a local construction site, according to authorities.

About 3:14am Feb. 8, an MHPD sergeant who was on patrol at the Hale Avenue extension construction site observed the suspicious vehicle, says a Feb. 11 post on the police department’s Facebook page. The officer contacted the occupants of the vehicle and learned both had felony warrants for burglary allegations. 

During a search, the sergeant found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun inside the driver’s jacket, police said. Also found in the vehicle were stolen credit cards, narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia.

Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of being felons in possession of a loaded firearm, possession of stolen property, possession of narcotics and felony warrants, says the MHPD social media post. The suspects were booked at Santa Clara County Jail. Authorities have not released the suspects’ names. 

More traffic enforcement

The Morgan Hill Police Department has begun increasing traffic enforcement in an effort to reduce traffic-related complaints, says a post on the MHPD Facebook page. The increased enforcement is scheduled to take place particularly on the Monterey Road corridor that runs through downtown Morgan Hill, and continues north and south. 

The enforcement efforts will take place throughout town in the morning and evening commute hours, says a Feb. 10 post on the MHPD Facebook page. 

“The Morgan Hill Police Department would like to remind everyone to reduce their speed, watch for pedestrians and bicyclists, be mindful of loud stereos and modified exhausts and always wear their safety belts while driving in town,” says the social media post. “With everyone’s help, we can reduce accidents and ensure everyone’s safety!”

Vehicle break-ins increase

Police reported an uptick in vehicle break-ins and thefts from cars parked in residential neighborhoods in Morgan Hill. 

The recent rise in thefts have been happening overnight, and the suspects are targeting work trucks and vans, the Morgan Hill Police Department posted on Facebook Feb. 9. The burglars have been stealing power tools and other equipment from the vehicles. 

MHPD officers have taken more than 10 reports of vehicle burglaries or break-ins over the last two weeks, authorities said. 

“Reduce your chances of becoming a victim by always checking your vehicle is locked, your alarm is set and remove all valuables,” says the MHPD post.

Support Your Local Newspaper
