April3, 2020
Police investigate April 1 shootings

No injuries or damage reported

By: Morgan Hill Times
Morgan Hill Police are investigating “multiple reports” of gunshots at two locations Wednesday night, according to MHPD Sgt. Bill Norman. Investigators think the shootings, which occurred minutes apart less than two miles across town, were related. 

Between 9 and 9:15pm April 1, officers responded to calls reporting the shooting incidents in the areas of East Main Avenue and U.S. 101, and near the intersection of East Dunne Avenue and Walnut Grove Drive, Norman said. 

Police confirmed gunshots were fired at both locations, though no victims or property damage have been located, Norman said. Officers recovered bullet shell casings at one of the locations. Police are still investigating the shootings and do not yet have a description of any suspects or vehicles involved.

Anyone with information about the April 1 incidents can call Morgan Hill Police Department at (408) 779-2101.

