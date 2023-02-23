good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
46.9 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
February 23, 2023
Article Search
CommunityNewsCrimeFeatured

Police find credit card skimmers at Morgan Hill ATMs

Bank customers advised to take caution when using machines

By: Staff Report
11
0

Morgan Hill Police have investigated numerous reports of illegal credit card skimming devices at local ATMs, and are advising the public on how to secure their information when using bank machines. 

On Feb. 16, a Morgan Hill Police officer responded to Bank of America, at 200 Cochrane Plaza, to investigate a report of two credit card skimmers, according to MHPD. The skimmers were found inserted into two different ATMs. 

Police said a bank employee removed the ATM’s circuit board and inspected the machine. The employee found a small camera embedded under a false cover that was affixed above the ATM keypad. 

Over the last two weeks, a total of six credit card skimmers have been located at two Bank of America locations in Morgan Hill, MHPD said in a Feb. 21 social media post. The other bank location is at 101 Vineyard Blvd. 

“Before using an ATM or gas pump, check for alignment issues between the card reader and the panel underneath it,” MHPD said in the social media post. “Skimmers are often placed on top of the reader, which causes it to stick out at an angle or cover arrows in a panel. It is a good idea to compare the card reader to neighboring ATMs or gas pumps and look for any differences.”

Police further advised that ATM users can “feel around the (card) reader and try to wiggle it to see if it can easily come out of place.” Legitimate card readers are more solid and robust, and their parts should not easily move around. 

MHPD added, “If the buttons on the keypad are too hard to push, cease using that machine and try another machine. Locating cameras may be difficult, as they are often well-concealed and only need an opening the size of a pin hole to successfully focus on the keypad. Having this in mind, we ask that you cover the keypad with your free hand while inputting your pin.”

Police continue to investigate the illegal card skimmers, but no suspects have been identified, according to authorities. 

Anyone with information about these investigations can contact MHPD Det. Tony Reis at 669.253.4995 or [email protected]

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Religion: Something Greater!

submitted -
I had the opportunity to visit the beautiful city...
Community

‘Distinguished’ community

Michael Moore -
Charter School of Morgan Hill—which has sought success by...
High School Sports

Sobrato boys soccer puts together back-to-back playoff appearances, continuing rise in prominence

Emanuel Lee -
A quarterfinal-round loss in the Central Coast Section playoffs...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,227FollowersFollow
2,865FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Religion: Something Greater!

‘Distinguished’ community