Morgan Hill Police and paramedics safely detained a suspect who was suffering from a mental health episode in the city’s downtown Monday morning, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a report of a man behaving erratically near the intersection of Second and Depot streets just after 11am Dec. 7.

MHPD Sgt. Carson Thomas said at the scene that the man had been running into the street without any apparent regard for vehicle traffic. Witnesses at the scene saw several officers surrounding the man, who was yelling at emergency responders and repeatedly tried to move away from the police before they detained him.

A professional from the Santa Clara County Mobile Crisis unit also responded to the incident.

Officers were eventually able to detain the man in handcuffs and assist paramedics in placing him on a stretcher and in the back of an ambulance. The man was in the ambulance by about 11:45am.

Thomas said the man would be transported to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Nobody was injured during the incident, Thomas said.

Staff at the nearby Case Del Puente treatment center said the man had once been a client at the facility, but they had not seen him in about 10 years.