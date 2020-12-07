good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Paramedics load a man who appeared to be suffering from mental health issues into an ambulance in downtown Morgan Hill Dec. 7.
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Police detain man in downtown Morgan Hill in response to mental health call

No injuries reported

By: Michael Moore
2795
0

Morgan Hill Police and paramedics safely detained a suspect who was suffering from a mental health episode in the city’s downtown Monday morning, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a report of a man behaving erratically near the intersection of Second and Depot streets just after 11am Dec. 7.

MHPD Sgt. Carson Thomas said at the scene that the man had been running into the street without any apparent regard for vehicle traffic. Witnesses at the scene saw several officers surrounding the man, who was yelling at emergency responders and repeatedly tried to move away from the police before they detained him.

A professional from the Santa Clara County Mobile Crisis unit also responded to the incident.

Officers were eventually able to detain the man in handcuffs and assist paramedics in placing him on a stretcher and in the back of an ambulance. The man was in the ambulance by about 11:45am.

Thomas said the man would be transported to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Nobody was injured during the incident, Thomas said.

Staff at the nearby Case Del Puente treatment center said the man had once been a client at the facility, but they had not seen him in about 10 years. 

Police and paramedics surround a man reportedly suffering from mental health issues as they attempt to place him on a stretcher in downtown Morgan Hill Dec. 7.
Avatar
Michael Moore

