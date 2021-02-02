Stolen vehicle

Someone stole a white Ford Mustang parked on San Pedro Avenue. The crime was reported 11:23am Jan. 28.

Hit and run

A black Ford Mustang collided with another vehicle on U.S. 101 northbound, just south of Masten Avenue, and continued driving. The accident was reported 1:49pm Jan. 28.

Accident

A blue Toyota Corolla drove into a tree in the area of Madrone Parkway and Cochrane Road. The accident was reported 2:35pm Jan. 28.

Shelter in place

Two people collecting signatures to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom outside Safeway, 235 Tennant Station, refused to wear masks when asked to do so. An officer responded and determined the signature gatherers were not required to wear masks because they were outdoors. The incident was reported 3:27pm Jan. 28.

Disturbance

Someone reported that a group of juveniles was skateboarding on the third floor of the downtown parking structure, 50 E. Third Street, with a ramp and boom box. The children left when advised they were not allowed to skate in the structure. The incident was reported 4:47pm Jan. 28.

Burglary

A burglar or burglars kicked in a door to a residence on Alkire Avenue and ransacked the residence. The burglary was reported 7:48pm Jan. 28.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty. Information is compiled from public records.