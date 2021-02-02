good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
42.3 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
February 3, 2021
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Police blotter: Stolen vehicle, burglary

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
483
0

Stolen vehicle

Someone stole a white Ford Mustang parked on San Pedro Avenue. The crime was reported 11:23am Jan. 28.

Hit and run

A black Ford Mustang collided with another vehicle on U.S. 101 northbound, just south of Masten Avenue, and continued driving. The accident was reported 1:49pm Jan. 28.

Accident

A blue Toyota Corolla drove into a tree in the area of Madrone Parkway and Cochrane Road. The accident was reported 2:35pm Jan. 28.

Shelter in place

Two people collecting signatures to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom outside Safeway, 235 Tennant Station, refused to wear masks when asked to do so. An officer responded and determined the signature gatherers were not required to wear masks because they were outdoors. The incident was reported 3:27pm Jan. 28.

Disturbance

Someone reported that a group of juveniles was skateboarding on the third floor of the downtown parking structure, 50 E. Third Street, with a ramp and boom box. The children left when advised they were not allowed to skate in the structure. The incident was reported 4:47pm Jan. 28.

Burglary

A burglar or burglars kicked in a door to a residence on Alkire Avenue and ransacked the residence. The burglary was reported 7:48pm Jan. 28.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty. Information is compiled from public records.

Avatar
Morgan Hill Times Staff

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Sig Sanchez, longtime South County politician, dies Jan. 30

Michael Moore -
Sig Sanchez—former mayor of Gilroy and loyal advocate for South County throughout his 55-year public service career—died peacefully Jan. 30, according to family members.
Read more
Crime

Deputy charged with staging drive-by shooting

Jennifer Wadsworth -
A South Bay police officer who reported being shot...
Read more
Local News

Live Oak principal wins Patriot Award

Emanuel Lee -
Live Oak High School Principal Tanya Calabretta likes to...
Read more
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Sig Sanchez, longtime South County politician, dies Jan. 30

Deputy charged with staging drive-by shooting