As our city begins to seriously consider placing a tax measure on the 2028 ballot—an approach urged by Mayor Mark Turner instead of rushing one through this year—the conversation shouldn’t be about whether taxes are inherently good or bad. It should be about what makes a tax worthy of our trust.

A good tax proposal starts with clarity of purpose. Voters are far more likely to support a measure when they understand exactly where the money will go—and just as importantly, where it won’t.

Robert Airoldi

Is the revenue intended to fix roads, bolster public safety, maintain parks or address long-standing infrastructure gaps? The more specific the commitment, the stronger the case.

Broad, vague promises tend to erode confidence; targeted, measurable goals build it.

Equally important is the source. Who is being asked to pay, and how will that impact the community?

A well-designed tax should balance fairness with practicality, ensuring the burden is shared in a way that reflects the community’s values and economic realities.

That’s not just a financial question—it’s a moral one.

The city’s planned survey will be a critical first step, but only if it asks the right questions. Residents should expect more than a simple yes-or-no on taxes.

What priorities matter most? What level of taxation feels reasonable?

What trade-offs are acceptable—and which are not? The survey should also probe trust: do residents believe the city is currently managing its resources wisely? If not, why?

That last question may be the most important of all. Before asking voters to approve new revenue, the city must demonstrate that it is a responsible steward of the funds it already has.

That means transparent budgets, clear reporting and a willingness to show not just successes, but shortcomings.

It means identifying efficiencies, cutting waste where it exists, and explaining those decisions openly.

Fiscal responsibility isn’t a slogan; it’s a track record.

The decision to wait until 2028 gives our community something rare in local governance: time. Time to ask hard questions. Time to examine the city’s finances. Time to build—or rebuild—trust.

But time alone won’t accomplish any of that. It requires sustained engagement from both City Hall and the public.

That’s where you come in. What kind of tax would you support, if any? What assurances would you need before voting yes? What priorities should guide this discussion? We encourage readers to write in and be part of this process early, not just when a measure appears on the ballot.

The timeline may stretch to 2028, but the work begins now. And if this process is going to result in a measure that reflects the will of the community, the conversation can’t fade after the initial headlines. It has to continue—thoughtfully, consistently, and with accountability at its core.

Email your thoughts in the format of a letter to the editor to Michael Moore at mm****@*****ys.com or ed****@*************es.com.