Shelter in place

About half a dozen adults were reportedly at the Railroad Park on Depot Street without wearing masks. An officer arrived and advised the adults to wear masks. The incident was reported 3:03pm March 12.

Police responded to The Running Shop and Hops, 17500 Depot Street, after someone called to report violations of county Covid-19 guidelines on St. Patrick’s Day. An officer saw a large group inside the bar “not maintaining social distance or wearing masks,” according to police reports. A manager told the officer that he had previously shut the bar down and was in the process of clearing people from the business. The incident was reported 10:19pm March 17.

Auto burglary

Someone broke into a gray Volkswagen Jetta parked at Walmart, 170 Cochrane Plaza. The burglary was reported 3:34pm March 12.

A burglar or burglars broke into a maroon Honda Civic parked on Jade Lane and stole jumper cables, motor oil and papers. The suspect or suspects fled the area in a silver Toyota Camry. The burglary was reported 1:47pm March 14.

Battery

A man punched a male victim on the basketball court of the Community Park on West Edmundson Avenue, after the victim asked him to stop working out on the court. The victim declined to press charges. The incident was reported 5:31pm March 12.

Theft

A “known shoplifter” entered Safeway, 235 Tennant Station, with an empty bag. While inside the store, the bag became “so full the (suspect) is having a hard time carrying it,” according to police reports. The suspect was gone when police arrived. The alleged theft was reported 6:30pm March 12.

Reckless vehicles

Several vehicles were spinning donuts and racing up and down the street in the area of Trail Drive and Mira Bella Drive. The recklessness was reported 10:50pm March 12.

Burglary

Burglars smashed the window of the T-Mobile store, 218 Cochrane Circle, and stole accessories. The crime was reported 11:58am March 13.

Fireworks

Someone set off multiple fireworks at different times in the area of Cory Drive and San Pedro Avenue. One incident was reported 8:07pm March 14. Another was reported 6:44pm March 16.

Fraud

A victim reported to Morgan Hill Police that he was scammed out of $47,000. The victim was referred to the FBI to file a cyber crimes report. The fraud was reported 8:56am March 16.

Identity theft

A guest at a hotel on Condit Road told police that her Facebook and bank account had been hacked, and her personal information had been stolen. The crime was reported 7:12pm March 16.

Petty theft

A woman was arrested after attempting to steal merchandise from Ross Dress For Less, 16955 Monterey Road. The theft was reported 4:47pm March 17.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty. Information is compiled from public records.