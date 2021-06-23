Police: At-risk woman missing from Morgan Hill

Update: Maldonado was located about 4:15pm June 23, according to Morgan Hill Police.

An at-risk woman is missing from her Morgan Hill home, and police are asking the public to call 911 if she is seen.

Alondra Maldonado, 23, was last seen about 2pm June 22 in the area of Impala Court and Grand Prix Way in Morgan Hill, according to a twitter alert posted by the California Highway Patrol. She is currently believed to be on foot, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black shoes and a black backpack.

Maldonado has a developmental disability that prevents her from reading or writing, according to a Facebook post from the Morgan Hill Police Department. She speaks both English and Spanish fluently, and she “makes friends with strangers and could be easily taken advantage of,” police said.

Maldonado did not return home on June 22, and stopped communicating with her mother June 23, according to MHPD.

Maldonado is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 160 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Maldonado is asked to call 911.