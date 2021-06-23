good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
June 24, 2021
Alondra Maldonado
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Police: At-risk woman missing from Morgan Hill

Alondra Maldonado last seen June 22

By: Staff Report
48
0

Update: Maldonado was located about 4:15pm June 23, according to Morgan Hill Police.

An at-risk woman is missing from her Morgan Hill home, and police are asking the public to call 911 if she is seen.

Alondra Maldonado, 23, was last seen about 2pm June 22 in the area of Impala Court and Grand Prix Way in Morgan Hill, according to a twitter alert posted by the California Highway Patrol. She is currently believed to be on foot, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black shoes and a black backpack.

Maldonado has a developmental disability that prevents her from reading or writing, according to a Facebook post from the Morgan Hill Police Department. She speaks both English and Spanish fluently, and she “makes friends with strangers and could be easily taken advantage of,” police said.

Maldonado did not return home on June 22, and stopped communicating with her mother June 23, according to MHPD.

Maldonado is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 160 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Maldonado is asked to call 911.

Staff Report

