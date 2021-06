In this week’s episode, Emanuel Lee and Juan Reyes will recap what happened with some of the local softball teams in the CCS championships.

Then they’ll dive into the CCS baseball championships, find out which teams have a chance to bring home a title.

And finally, the boys will cap off the show with a quick preview of the CCS track and field finals, highlighting some of the athletes competing this Saturday.

We’ll have all this and more on… the Cover 3 Sports Podcast.