Pinnacle signs lease for Butterfield 5 tech site

Oregon-based Pinnacle recently leased a space in the new Butterfield 5 Tech Park on the 18200 block of Butterfield Boulevard in Morgan Hill.

The company is the first to occupy a portion of the Butterfield 5 site, which was built by Trammell Crow Company in early 2022.

Pinnacle is an “experiential marketing agency” with five facilities across North America, including an existing location at 18420 Sutter Blvd., according to Pinnacle Director of Marketing Brittany Hogan. The company has outgrown its Sutter Boulevard space and will soon be completing tenant renovations at the Butterfield 5 space before moving in.

The company employs a total of 300 people at all locations, including about 40 in Morgan Hill. Hogan said the company expects to grow its local workforce as Pinnacle grows.

The new space at Butterfield 5 is about 85,000 square feet. Pinnacle’s current space on Sutter is about 63,000 square feet.

“We will be outfitting our new office to match the rest of our facilities we have across the country,” Hogan said. “We continue to grow and take on new clients.”

Additional Pinnacle offices are located at its Hillsboro, Ore. site; as well as offices in Los Angeles; Chicago; and Raleigh-Durham.

Hogan said Pinnacle doesn’t yet have an official move-in date for their new location.

Economic development officials with the City of Morgan Hill have been working with Pinnacle through the process of finding their new location.

“(The) city is very excited to see them expanding their operations within the city,” Morgan Hill Economic Development Director Matt Mahood said. “The city is fortunate to have the available industrial space that allows our successful and growing businesses to expand locally as opposed to taking their business to another community or out of state.”

Butterfield 5 is a 24-acre commercial development, with about 410,000 square feet of industrial space in five buildings. Trammell Crow sold the Butterfield 5 property to Invesco Real Estate in June 2022.

Invesco Real Estate, based in Atlanta, Ga., is a global investment company with about $92 billion in assets.