September 20, 2023
Live Oak High senior Mekhi David marches in for a touchdown during their non-league game against cross-town rival Sobrato High on Sept. 16. (Jonathan Natividad/Morgan Hill Times)
High School SportsLive Oak High SchoolSobrato High SchoolSports

Photos: Acorns’ second half surge lifts them past Bulldogs | High school football  

Live Oak edges Sobrato, 35-27, in El Toro Bowl thriller 

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
Live Oak High senior running back Josh Gagni recorded three rushing touchdowns to help lift the Acorns football team past cross-town rival Sobrato High, 35-27, in the annual El Toro Bowl on Sept. 16. 

Gagni finished with 213 yards rushing on 26 carries and crossed the goal line twice in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead score with 10 minutes left in the game. 

Fellow teammate senior Mekhi David had 33 yards rushing on eight carries and one TD for Live Oak, which improved to 3-0 this season.

Junior quarterback Luke Newell connected with senior tight end Keaton Dietz for an 18-yard passing touchdown that tied the game at 21-all going into the fourth quarter.

Sobrato senior running back Noah Taylor had another monster performance with 323 yards rushing on 19 carries and three touchdowns. He has 1,045 yards rushing on 71 carries, which is an average of 261.3 yards rushing per game and an astonishing 14.1 yards per carry.   

Junior receiver Ryan Hankins caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Raymond Perez in the second quarter that gave the Bulldogs a 21-7 lead going into halftime.

Live Oak (3-0) will host Branham (3-0) in non-league play Friday at 7:15pm, while Sobrato (2-2) will host Gilroy (0-3) on Sept. 30 at 2:30pm. 

Morgan Hill Times Staff

