A pedestrian died after being struck by a car Wednesday night near the intersection of Cochrane Road and Madrone Parkway, according to Morgan Hill Police. The August 6 incident occurred at approximately 10:23pm.



“Upon arrival, officers located an adult male pedestrian in the eastbound lanes of Cochrane Road, just west of Madrone Parkway. Despite immediate life-saving efforts by officers and emergency medical personnel, the pedestrian tragically succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” the police department said in a release.



“The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating fully with the investigation. At this time, alcohol or drug impairment does not appear to be a factor in the collision.”



The incident remains under active investigation by the Morgan Hill Police Department’s Traffic Unit. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has relevant information is encouraged to contact Traffic Officer Rosendo Morales at Ro*************@***********ca.gov or by telephone at 669-253-4980.



“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult time,” police said.