A pedestrian was hit by two vehicles that left the scene on Monterey Road Thursday night in south Morgan Hill, leaving the victim lifeless and suffering in the roadway, according to police.

Paramedics pronounced the male adult pedestrian dead when they arrived at the scene shortly after the collision. Authorities have not released the man’s identity.

About 5:35pm Dec. 10, Morgan Hill Police responded to the area of Monterey Road and East Middle Avenue on a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. While responding to the scene, officers learned a pedestrian had been hit, and a witness was performing CPR.

When officers arrived, they secured the scene and began life-saving first aid measures, according to police.

During the investigation, police learned that the pedestrian was attempting to cross Monterey Road near the 76 gas station just north of East Middle Avenue, authorities said. While crossing the southbound lanes of traffic, the man was struck by a red compact vehicle.

The pedestrian fell to the roadway and was struck again by a light colored Toyota pickup, police said.

Both vehicles left the scene and continued traveling southbound on Monterey Road, witnesses told police.

Morgan Hill Police traffic officers responded to the collision and are investigating the fatal incident. All lanes of Monterey Road were closed for several hours Thursday night during the investigation. Officers are also following up on witness statements and evidence left at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the investigation can contact MHPD Cpl. Chris Gridley at (669) 253-4972 or email at [email protected]; or Officer Sam Huezo at (669) 253-4931 or [email protected]

Information can be reported anonymously through the MHPD tip line at (408) 947-STOP (7867).