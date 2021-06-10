Passenger suffers major injuries after vehicle collides with tree

The passenger of a vehicle that struck a tree in Morgan Hill early Sunday morning is recovering with major injuries, according to police.

About 5:30am June 6, Morgan Hill Police responded to multiple reports of a solo traffic collision. The accident was reported on East Dunne Avenue near the intersection of Walnut Grove Drive, police said in a press release.

The vehicle became engulfed in flames before police arrived, and both occupants of the vehicle had been removed from the car, police said.

Officers and paramedics began providing medical aid as the vehicle was extinguished. Both occupants were transported to the hospital, according to police.

The female passenger had suffered major injuries, police said. She is currently recovering in a nearby trauma hospital It is unknown if she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The male driver was treated for minor injuries, police said.

MHPD traffic investigators responded to the scene and determined the vehicle was driving westbound on East Dunne. As the car passed the intersection of Walnut Grove, it traveled off the roadway and collided head on with a large tree in the center divider, authorities said.

Investigators interviewed witnesses at the scene and are trying to determine if alcohol or drugs are a suspected factor in the accident.

Anyone with information about this collision can call MHPD at (408) 776-7300.