Residents of Morgan Hill had a chance to meet the 2023 Indoor Football League Champion Bay Area Panthers March 23 at City Hall.

The team’s players and coaching staff led a brief presentation and answered questions to preview the 2024 IFL season, which starts with the March 31 home opener against the Arizona Rattlers at SAP Center in San Jose.

The March 23 event in Morgan Hill was originally planned to be held at the Community & Cultural Center amphitheater, but the location changed due to the threat of rain.

The Panthers’ team headquarters and practice programs are located in Morgan Hill. The team practices at the Outdoor Sports Center on Condit Road.

The team won its first IFL national championship last year, defeating the Sioux Fall Storm in the finals on Aug. 5, 2023, in Henderson, Nev.