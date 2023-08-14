Panthers celebrate IFL championship in Morgan Hill

The Bay Area Panthers celebrated their 2023 Indoor Football League National Championship with a parade and ceremony Aug. 11 in downtown Morgan Hill.

Panthers players, coaches and staff eagerly high-fived, signed autographs and posed for photos with fans of all ages as the parade moved slowly down Depot Street to the Community & Cultural Center. Smiling children—including young players from the Morgan Hill Raiders and other teams—had a chance to hold the Panthers’ 2023 IFL National Championship trophy.

The parade, organized by the City of Morgan Hill, ended at the CCC Downtown Amphitheater stage, where local elected officials and other city representatives gave remarks honoring the Panthers and their contributions to the local community.

The Panthers at the beginning of the 2023 season moved their corporate headquarters to Morgan Hill. The team has been practicing and training at the Outdoor Sports Center on Condit Road. Throughout the year, Panthers players and coaching staff have been frequently seen attending local community events and participating in youth programs.

The Panthers won the IFL National Championship on Aug. 5 with a 51-41 victory over the Sioux Falls Storm at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev. The title comes one year after the Panthers’ 1-15 inaugural season.

Local youth players and fans had a chance to embrace the Panthers’ 2023 IFL National Championship trophy and meet the players at the Aug. 11 celebration parade in downtown Morgan Hill. Photo: Chris Mora

Bay Area Panthers quarterbacks Felix Harper and Dalton Sneed ride in the Aug. 11 IFL Championship parade on Depot Street while taking photos and signing autographs. Photo: Chris Mora

Following the Aug. 11 parade, the Bay Area Panthers gathered on stage at the Downtown Amphitheater for a ceremony recognizing their 2023 IFL championship. Photo: Chris Mora