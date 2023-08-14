good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
89.9 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
August 14, 2023
Article Search
Bay Area Panthers players eagerly shook hands and traded high-fives with young fans along the Aug. 11 championship parade route in downtown Morgan Hill. Photo: Chris Mora
NewsBusinessLocal NewsCommunityFeaturedSports

Panthers celebrate IFL championship in Morgan Hill

City hosts parade, ceremony for Bay Area team

By: Michael Moore
1
0

The Bay Area Panthers celebrated their 2023 Indoor Football League National Championship with a parade and ceremony Aug. 11 in downtown Morgan Hill. 

Panthers players, coaches and staff eagerly high-fived, signed autographs and posed for photos with fans of all ages as the parade moved slowly down Depot Street to the Community & Cultural Center. Smiling children—including young players from the Morgan Hill Raiders and other teams—had a chance to hold the Panthers’ 2023 IFL National Championship trophy. 

The parade, organized by the City of Morgan Hill, ended at the CCC Downtown Amphitheater stage, where local elected officials and other city representatives gave remarks honoring the Panthers and their contributions to the local community. 

The Panthers at the beginning of the 2023 season moved their corporate headquarters to Morgan Hill. The team has been practicing and training at the Outdoor Sports Center on Condit Road. Throughout the year, Panthers players and coaching staff have been frequently seen attending local community events and participating in youth programs. 

The Panthers won the IFL National Championship on Aug. 5 with a 51-41 victory over the Sioux Falls Storm at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev. The title comes one year after the Panthers’ 1-15 inaugural season. 

Local youth players and fans had a chance to embrace the Panthers’ 2023 IFL National Championship trophy and meet the players at the Aug. 11 celebration parade in downtown Morgan Hill. Photo: Chris Mora
Bay Area Panthers quarterbacks Felix Harper and Dalton Sneed ride in the Aug. 11 IFL Championship parade on Depot Street while taking photos and signing autographs. Photo: Chris Mora
Following the Aug. 11 parade, the Bay Area Panthers gathered on stage at the Downtown Amphitheater for a ceremony recognizing their 2023 IFL championship. Photo: Chris Mora
Bay Area Panthers players signed autographs during the Aug. 11 IFL championship parade in downtown Morgan Hill. Photo: Chris Mora
Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

MHUSD students can now earn free college credits

Public school students in Morgan Hill can take free...
Community

Pedestrian dies in U.S. 101 traffic accident in San Martin

The California Highway Patrol reported a man died after...
Business

Local Scene: Ice cream for San Martin

Patwardhan earns academic honors Tanmay Patwardhan, of Morgan Hill, was...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,262FollowersFollow
2,850FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

MHUSD students can now earn free college credits

Pedestrian dies in U.S. 101 traffic accident in San Martin