MHUSD students can now earn free college credits

Public school students in Morgan Hill can take free college classes this year following an agreement between the school district and Gavilan College.

The classes will be held on Morgan Hill high school campuses through the recently approved College and Career Access Pathways dual enrollment program.

The program provides students with credit toward degrees at the University of California and California State University colleges and credit toward a high school diploma. The program can lead directly to a certification for a career or place students on a path toward a certification.

Classes will be taught by Morgan Hill Unified School District teachers who meet the qualifications set by California Community Colleges and Gavilan College. Textbooks are also free for students.

Upward of 160 students will be served by the program each semester this year. The classes to be offered in the 2023-24 school year are Art 10A: Cultural History of Ceramics, Art 7A: Beginning Ceramics, Math 14: Math for Liberal Arts, Math 7: Finite Math, Construction Management 101, Construction Management 102, Welding 201 and Welding 202.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.