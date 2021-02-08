good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
February 8, 2021
Opinion: Appalled at internet outage

By: submitted
Wednesday’s (Feb. 3) widespread and debilitating loss of internet, mobile and voice capability throughout Morgan Hill brought to mind a similar incident in 2009 in which an alleged vandal brought our city to its knees in confusion and fear for nearly 24 hours with a single, strategically placed cut of a cable.

The major takeaway from that incident was that it is highly improper, and should never be possible, to have an entire city’s communication infrastructure running through any one single point of failure without redundant, fail-over mechanisms in place. 

Twelve years later, I am appalled to see that this same vulnerability exists, even if this time it was exposed by an accident.

David Herlich

Morgan Hill

This author byline indicates that the post was contributed by a member of the community.

