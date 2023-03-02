good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
55.4 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
March 2, 2023
Article Search
Marko Milentijevic, seen here shooting a jumper in Oakwood's CCS playoff semifinal win against Summit Shasta, had a team-high 22 points in the Division V title game loss to Woodside Priory. File photo.
FeaturedSportsHigh School SportsOakwood High

Oakwood High boys basketball: historic season ends in NorCals

By: Emanuel Lee
21
0

A historic 2022-2023 season for the Oakwood High boys basketball team ended with consecutive defeats, something that never happened until the playoffs. 

First, it was a 68-45 loss to Woodside Priory in the Central Coast Section Division V championship game Feb. 25 at Santa Clara High. Three days later, the Hawks’ season came to an end when they lost to Marin Catholic 59-56 in the opening round of the CIF NorCal Division IV tournament. 

Despite the tough ending, Oakwood set a program record by reaching its first-ever CCS final and with that a berth in NorCals. 

“This is the furthest Oakwood ever came. It’s a little sad but I know we’ve been working hard and we deserved to be here,” said Marko Milentijevic, who scored a team-high 22 points in the loss to Woodside Priory. “I couldn’t ask for a better team and I’m really happy to be a part of this program.”

In the CCS final, No. 2 seed Oakwood (23-5) faced top seed Woodside Priory (24-3), which was equally talented and even had a bigger player in center in 6-foot-10 center Nes Emeneke. But it was the Panthers’ athletic and quick guards who did the most damage, routinely getting to the basket off dribble penetration and hitting shots from the outside. 

Woodside Priory connected on nine 3-pointers, including five from Clint Smith. Oakwood was banged up as starting forward Marton Safranka had to leave the game late in the third quarter due to injury and Lazor Cankovic gutted things out and played after missing the previous game due to an ankle injury. 

It didn’t help matters that the Hawks were plagued with foul trouble as Langston Watson, Luka Kokochasvili and Cankovic all picked up their fourth foul in the third quarter. That’s a hard thing for any team to overcome, let alone against a quality team in Woodside Priory.

“We had some guys that were injured and I couldn’t be more proud of my teammates,” Milentijevic said. “We played as a team and fought through all of the injuries the best we could. I couldn’t be more proud to be honest. It is very hard to lose and it’s a little sad, but this is the farthest Oakwood has ever come and we deserved to be here.”

Milentijevic and Watson are sophomores and should both of them return, Oakwood will be formidable again next year. Milentijevic praised the unselfishness of his teammates and said their on-court chemistry extends to off the court as well. 

“Today it was me scoring but the next day it’ll be someone else,” he said. “It’s not all about scoring. We just want to take the ‘W’ and bring it home to Oakwood. We’re really good friends and we hang out, and that’s why I love playing with these guys.”

Mateo Juarez contributed some valuable minutes in the Oakwood’s playoff run. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Emanuel Lee
Emanuel Lee is the sports editor of the Los Gatan, Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. An American High and University of Kentucky alumnus, he primarily covers high school athletics, Gavilan College, various youth sports in south Santa Clara/San Benito counties and pro sports on occasion. Two decades of journalism experience and recipient of several writing awards from the California News Publishers Association. With the Weeklys/NewSVMedia group since 2013. Emanuel has run eight marathons with a PR of 3:13.40 (7:24 mile pace), counts himself as a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and loves spending time with his wife and their two lovely daughters, Evangeline and Eliza. Coaches, athletic directors and parents are encouraged to report scores to [email protected]

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Religion: Bettering One’s Relationship With The Lord

submitted -
“Then Jesus was led up by the Spirit into...
Community

Guest View: Valley Water chair highlights board’s goals for 2023

submitted -
As I begin a new term on the Valley...
Business

Sunshine Bicycles closing up shop after nearly five decades

Erik Chalhoub -
Sunshine Bicycles, which has helped generations of locals get...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,227FollowersFollow
2,870FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Religion: Bettering One’s Relationship With The Lord

Guest View: Valley Water chair highlights board’s goals for 2023