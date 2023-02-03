good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
51.6 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
February 3, 2023
Article Search
Oakwood High sophomore Langston Watson drives to the basket during their home game against Robert Louis Stevenson on Tuesday. The Hawks won, 65-48, to strengthen their grip on winning the PCAL Mission Division championship. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
FeaturedSportsHigh School SportsOakwood High

Oakwood Hawks aim to soar to historic success

By: Emanuel Lee
2
0

A year ago, the Oakwood High boys basketball team saw its season end in a four-point loss to Robert Louis Stevenson in the Central Coast Section Division V playoff semifinals. 

It was a rather painful ending as the Hawks had high hopes to reach their first-ever section final. Plus, a win would’ve earned them an automatic berth in the CIF NorCal playoffs. Fast forward to Jan. 31, when Oakwood beat Stevenson 65-48 to take both regular-season matchups and essentially lock up the Pacific Coast Athletic League Mission Division championship.

Barring a rash of unforeseen circumstances, the Hawks, who followed that result with a 72-63 victory over Seaside Feb. 2, improved to 17-4 overall and 8-0 in league play, will clinch the title and should go undefeated in the process. 

Up until the Seaside game, Oakwood had won every league game by 17 points or more. A tough Stevenson side has proven to be the second best team in the Mission Division this season, but it couldn’t hang with the Hawks in their two games this season. 

Oakwood won their first contest—also rather handily—69-51 on Jan. 21. That was at RLS in Pebble Beach and their latest matchup was at Oakwood’s gym in Morgan Hill in front of a standing room only crowd. 

“Last year they beat us and tonight we came out with energy and wanted it really bad,” Oakwood point guard Langston Watson said, “We got them two times this year so it was good.”

The Hawks are talented but not deep, as all 65 points came from their starting five. Luka Kokochasvili led the way with 19 points, Marko Milentijevic had 16, Lazar Cankovic 12, Watson 11 and Marton Safranka seven in a game that had a playoff-type atmosphere.

“It was exciting and got us energized,” Watson said. “It got us playing well, playing harder. Hopefully, it [big home crowds] will be like this for more games.”

The score was 10-10 after one quarter of play before Oakwood took the lead for good with a 18-8 second-quarter blitz. Watson was key in the surge, scoring all 11 of his points in the first half, hitting a variety of fallaway jumpers from the baseline and in the paint. 

The sophomore along with the rest of his teammates had no trouble finding the 6-foot-8 Kokochasvili, who positioned himself well near the basket to routinely score on shots from close range. Kokochasvili shot an ultra-efficient 9-of-12 from the floor. Oakwood outscored RLS 21-12 in the third quarter, building the lead to a high of 22 points.

Milentijevic is lethal from 3-point range, Cankovic is a spark plug and gets up and down the floor as well as anyone in the CCS, and the 6-7 Safranka can go inside-outside and along with Kokochasvili provide stiff resistance in the paint with their ability to alter shots and rebound the basketball. 

Combine all that with Watson’s ability to create his own shot and Oakwood is poised to make history with the postseason on the horizon. 

“We want to win league, CCS, NorCal, State,” Watson said. “A game like this prepares us and gets us ready for the playoffs.”

The Hawks know they’ll have to take care of the basketball if they want to achieve those goals. They had 15 turnovers against RLS, most of them on errant decisions and passes. However, Watson said the team is more experienced and simply better than last year’s group which should prove to be the X-factor in their quest for a historic section championship. 

“We’ve got good chemistry and good coaching,” he said. “The coaches always keep us together and give us plays to run. We play together as a team, get open shots and it works. We’re strong on defense, too. We’ve got more discipline, better skill, better shooting, better dribbling, better passing. That’s the difference with this year’s team compared to last year.”

Oakwood has gone out of its way to play tough competition this season, playing in tournaments at perennial NorCal powers Bishop O’Dowd in Oakland and St. Francis in Mountain View. It is excelling off the court as well. 

Kokochasvili has received an offer to play for the University of Michigan-Dearborn, and Safranka has five academic scholarships and will play in college, Hawks coach Kort Jensen said. Two standout players and graduates off last year’s team, Roman Moskalenko and Sandro Kokochasvili, are on academic scholarships at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania and Louisiana Tech University, respectively. 

Kokochasvili is redshirting this season in hopes of playing for the Division I program next year, Jensen said. The longtime Oakwood coach also said the San Jose State coaches were in attendance at the RLS game to watch and visit with Watson.

Luka Kokochasvili had a game-high 19 points in the Hawks’ 65-48 win over Stevenson. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Marko Milentijevic scored 16 points to help lead Oakwood past RLS in a key league game. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Emanuel Lee
Emanuel Lee is the sports editor of the Los Gatan, Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. An American High and University of Kentucky alumnus, he primarily covers high school athletics, Gavilan College, various youth sports in south Santa Clara/San Benito counties and pro sports on occasion. Two decades of journalism experience and recipient of several writing awards from the California News Publishers Association. With the Weeklys/NewSVMedia group since 2013. Emanuel has run eight marathons with a PR of 3:13.40 (7:24 mile pace), counts himself as a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and loves spending time with his wife and their two lovely daughters, Evangeline and Eliza. Coaches, athletic directors and parents are encouraged to report scores to [email protected]

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Religion: Building our future together—an interfaith perspective

submitted -
Through my Interfaith work with the Interfaith CommUNITY of...
Business

Morgan Hill’s Nahono ‘Naho’ Yanagi bakes for the win on Food Network series

Michael Moore -
Nahono “Naho” Yanagi didn’t have much experience in the...
Sports

Sobrato girls basketball clinches BVAL Santa Teresa East Division championship

Emanuel Lee -
In a showdown for first place in the Blossom...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,223FollowersFollow
2,868FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Religion: Building our future together—an interfaith perspective

Morgan Hill’s Nahono ‘Naho’ Yanagi bakes for the win on Food...