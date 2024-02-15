Volunteers helped spruce up Morgan Hill on Feb. 10 as part of a nationwide cleanup drive dedicated to the birth centennial of Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari, a Hindu spiritual master and social reformer. The cleanup in Morgan Hill took place on the Madrone Channel Trail off Cochrane Road in collaboration with the city’s community services department, says a press release from the nonprofit named after Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari, also known as DSNDP.

The nationwide cleanup initiative is part of the nonprofit’s broader efforts to educate people of all ages about the responsibilities of land stewardship and how to care for and repair the environment, says the press release. The Morgan Hill cleanup site was held in conjunction with similar efforts and hundreds of volunteers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Illinois, Texas, New York and throughout California.

The cleanup efforts are known as DSNDP’s “Adopt A Trail” program. Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan was a global social reformer who “transformed millions of lives throughout the world with his humanitarian teachings,” says the press release.

The nonprofit DSNDP is driven by more than 1 million volunteers worldwide who strive to keep Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari’s legacy alive by running blood drives, cleanup drives, tree plantings and conservation initiatives in communities everywhere. The nonprofit also helps conserve natural water reservoirs, provides free hearing aids to children and teaches literacy to adults and children, the press release continues.