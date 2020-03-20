This year’s Gilroy Garlic Festival has been postponed to 2021, festival organizers announced Friday afternoon.

In a statement, festival organizers said the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancelation of the 2020 event.

“Given the unprecedented national emergency we face and its unknown trajectory, we must put the health and well-being of our community first,” the statement read. “Sadly, this means we are unable to host the festival this year.”

The festival has been postponed to July 23-25, 2021.

“The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association looks forward to welcoming you in 2021 for the best festival ever,” organizers stated.

This story will be updated.

