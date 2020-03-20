No Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2020

Organizers cite ‘unprecedented national emergency’

Garlic Festival President Dennis Harrigan lights the torch that will be passed by volunteers to Gourmet Alley and light the burners to begin the 2013 Gilroy Garlic Festival.

This year’s Gilroy Garlic Festival has been postponed to 2021, festival organizers announced Friday afternoon.

In a statement, festival organizers said the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancelation of the 2020 event.

“Given the unprecedented national emergency we face and its unknown trajectory, we must put the health and well-being of our community first,” the statement read. “Sadly, this means we are unable to host the festival this year.”

The festival has been postponed to July 23-25, 2021.

“The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association looks forward to welcoming you in 2021 for the best festival ever,” organizers stated.

