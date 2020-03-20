The Santa Clara County Public Health Department announced March 20 that two more people have died of COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to eight in this county.

The seventh death was an adult male in his 80s who was hospitalized on Tuesday, March 3 and passed away on Tuesday, March 17, according to a press release from the public health department. The eighth death was an adult male in his 70s. “The Public Health Department expresses our condolences to the families and friends of the deceased,” the press release reads.

The county’s press release continues, “The county is also reporting seven new cases, bringing our total number of cases to 196. We continue to work closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the State of California Department of Public Health, and other partners as the new coronavirus situation continues to change.”

Individuals and organizations can help slow the spread of the virus by following guidance and recommendations from the Public Health Department

Additional information about COVID-19 in the county is available at sccphd.org/coronavirus.

