Motorists traveling through downtown Morgan Hill might want to be extra alert as they get used to two new stop sign intersections on Depot Street.

City public works crews installed the new stop signs and intersection striping this week. The new intersections are on Depot Street at First and Fifth streets. The stop signs apply to traffic coming from all directions at the intersections.

The four-way stop intersection at Depot and Third streets remains in place.

The new stop signs are part of the City of Morgan Hill’s ongoing efforts to improve pedestrian, bicycle and traffic safety throughout the city. In the case of the new stop signs on Depot Street, the city conducted a “warrant study” and determined the new traffic regulators would support pedestrian safety, said Morgan Hill Public Works Director Chris Ghione.

City crews and contractors have also recently completed pedestrian and bicycle improvements along Main Avenue between Butterfield Boulevard and Condit Road, as well as pedestrian activated crosswalks on Monterey Road at First and Fifth streets, Ghione noted. Furthermore, the city recently installed a paved multi-use path between Main Avenue and Cochrane Road.

These improvements line up with the city’s “Vision Zero” effort, the goal of which is to prevent injuries and deaths on the roadways. Morgan Hill adopted the Vision Zero campaign in 2018. The strategy combines street planning concepts, education of motorists on traffic safety, enforcement of existing traffic laws and adopting new policies to improve safety.