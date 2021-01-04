A rash of gunfire over the weekend left one man dead and another seriously injured, Gilroy Police reported.

According to police, a 35-year-old man was killed after he was shot on the 400 block of Fairview Drive on Jan. 3 at about 9:30pm. The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a local trauma center where he was pronounced dead.

On Jan. 2, just before 9pm, Gilroy Police officers, Gilroy Fire personnel and medics responded to the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Mantelli Drive, where they found the driver of a vehicle who had been shot. The 21-year-old man was transported to a local trauma center and remains in critical condition, according to police.

The first shooting happened on Jan. 1 at about 8:10pm, when officers responded to the 500 block of Fairview Drive on the report of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers found several vehicles had been struck by gunfire and it was believed multiple suspects were involved.

A vehicle thought to be involved was located in the area and impounded for evidence, police said.

No suspects have been located for any of the incidents.

Anyone with information can contact Gilroy Police Detective Christopher Silva at 408.846.0335 or Detective Jason Greathead at 408.846.0373.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at 408.846.0330.