Motorcyclist dies in accident near Morgan Hill

A motorcyclist died and his passenger was severely injured Nov. 22 when his bike collided with a car on Watsonville Road near Morgan Hill.

According to the California Highway Patrol, around 2:45pm, a 68-year-old man on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was driving eastbound on Uvas Road approaching Watsonville Road with a 60-year-old female passenger when he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign, according to an independent witness.

Police said the Harley started to turn north on Watsonville Road, directly into the front of a Toyota Camry being driven south by a 41-year-old man from Prunedale. The front of the Camry struck the motorcycle, ejecting both the man and woman from the bike. The man succumbed to his injuries and died. The woman was airlifted to the hospital with major injuries.

CHP said the man and woman on the Harley were residents of Los Gatos. Authorities have not released the man’s identity yet.

The driver of the Camry was not injured, and drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in his case. It is unknown if they played a factor in the motorcyclist’s crash, according to CHP.

