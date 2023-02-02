good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
53.5 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
February 2, 2023
Article Search
Nahono “Naho” Yanagi, of Morgan Hill, prepares a dessert on a recent episode of "Kids Baking Championship" on Food Network. Photo courtesy of Food Network.
NewsBusinessHealthLocal NewsCommunityFeatured

Morgan Hill’s Nahono ‘Naho’ Yanagi bakes for the win on Food Network series

'Kids Baking Championship' airs on Monday nights

By: Michael Moore
2
0

Nahono “Naho” Yanagi didn’t have much experience in the culinary arts merely a couple years ago, but the Morgan Hill 13-year-old is thriving as one of the few remaining contestants on a popular baking competition broadcast nationwide on the Food Network. 

Nahono has been a competitive figure skater since she was a toddler. But after the Covid-19 public health crisis shut down most indoor facilities in 2020, she was unable to practice and found herself looking for a new outlet. 

“When I was watching TV one day, I saw ‘Kids Baking Championship’ and I got really interested in it,” Nahono said in a recent interview with this newspaper. “I watched all (of a previous season’s) episodes, and I thought, ‘I want to be on this show,’ and I just applied.”

Nahono made it through the show’s application and selection process to become one of 12 young bakers—who are also entrepreneurs and burgeoning business owners—to compete on national television for the 11th season of Kids Baking Championship, which debuted Dec. 26 on the Food Network. New episodes are broadcast every Monday night.  

Kids Baking Championship pits the contestants, ages 10-13, against each other and the judges—culinary entertainment stars Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli—to test not only the young bakers’ skills in the kitchen, but also their business savvy. Each episode presents a unique dessert challenge, giving contestants a limited time to complete their creation with an innovative business twist. 

Competitors are eliminated one at a time throughout the 10-week competition, culminating in a two-episode finale Feb. 20 in which the final four bakers vie for the grand prize—the title of Kids Baking Champion and $25,000. 

Nahono—also the owner and operator of Miley Baking—survived episode 6 on Jan. 30 by creating a “dessert imposter” crab cake and wedge salad out of vanilla confetti cake and a brownie covered with wafer paper that she airbrushed green. She sprinkled the “salad” with “some marshmallow tomato cinnamon sugar bacon,” she explained to Goldman, and used buttercream for the blue cheese dressing. 

The theme of the episode was “Power Lunch Imposters.” 

“Sometimes in business you need to go to a nice restaurant and seal a deal over a meal,” Goldman explained at the beginning of the episode. “Since all of you are business owners, you’re going to have to do this—you’re going to have to go to a power lunch.”

He added that over the next two hours of competition, their task was to “create a real dessert, but you also have to create the illusion.”

In a previous episode, titled “Festival Fare,” the kids were challenged to create a unique “dessert in a jar.” Nahono was assigned a banana cake in a jar. “At the end, we all got to taste each other’s desserts, which was really fun, and all the other bakers voted for me for best dessert,” securing her spot for the next round, Nahono explained. 

The show’s two celebrity hosts—in between food jokes and playful banter—also dispense with business advice for the young entrepreneurs on Kids Baking Championship. Nahono said one of those lessons included the use of colors to make their products more enticing. 

Nahono told this newspaper that before she first saw Kids Baking Championship on TV more than two years ago, the only time she had ever baked was when she made a cake for her older sister. After the show piqued her interest, last year Nahono started Miley Baking, which she operates and promotes on Instagram and Youtube—with the help of her sister. 

In a recent post on Instagram, Nahono displayed images of “tons” of macarons, chocolate caramel cupcakes and banana cookies that she had made for an event. 

Now, Nahono enjoys baking and spends a lot of time in the kitchen at home. 

“I really love when people smell my desserts, and when they eat my desserts,” Nahono said. “And it’s a stress reliever for me, too. I bake almost every weekend and it’s really fun.” 

As far as what she likes to bake, Nahono said, “I use a lot of Japanese flavors in my desserts because my relatives are from Japan.”

IN IT TO WIN IT Nahono “Naho” Yanagi, of Morgan Hill, has made it more than halfway through the 10-week Kids Baking Championship show and competition on Food Network. Photo courtesy of Food Network.

That’s on top of her busy figure skating regimen, which has resumed as the pandemic’s threat has subsided. Nahono performed Jan. 29 in front of spectators at SAP Center in San Jose, in the “Skating Spectacular” show that closed out the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. 

“I wake up early in the morning and practice before I go to school,” said Nahono, who goes to a private school in San Jose. “My sister was doing figure skating, and I got inspired by her. I started at about 2 or 3 years old.”

Nahono and the other contestants on Kids Baking Championship filmed the entire Season 11 last summer in Knoxville, Tenn. She already knows how the competition ends, but she is sworn to secrecy. 

Nahono said it is “a little weird” seeing herself on television each week, but every episode brings back fond memories. 

“It was really fun, and I was able to meet Duff and Valerie and make 11 new friends. And it was very surreal,” Nahono said. 

Kids Baking Championship airs Mondays at 8pm on the Food Network. The Feb. 6 episode will group the contestants into two teams challenged to make the best cream puff cake. 

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Sobrato girls basketball clinches BVAL Santa Teresa East Division championship

Emanuel Lee -
In a showdown for first place in the Blossom...
Business

Local Scene: Friends of the Library book sale

Staff Report -
Truong makes President’s List Le Truong, of Morgan Hill, has...
Business

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am returns to action this week

Staff Report -
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be jam packed...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,223FollowersFollow
2,868FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Sobrato girls basketball clinches BVAL Santa Teresa East Division championship

Local Scene: Friends of the Library book sale