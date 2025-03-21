Morgan Hill student Alina Cabrera has been given the prestigious honor of being named the Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley Youth of the Year, earning her a $10,000 scholarship and the chance to compete at the state level.

“Being announced as Youth of the Year 2025 is very exciting,” said Cabrera, a senior at Live Oak High School. “I was shocked at first, but I am very grateful that I got the opportunity to participate.”

Cabrera’s selection marks a historic first for Morgan Hill, a city of approximately 45,000 residents located about 20 miles south of San Jose. She is the first student from the Morgan Hill chapter of the club to win the prestigious award. Cabrera competed against finalists from clubhouses in Santa Clara and San Jose.

“There were so many amazing candidates from around Silicon Valley and I feel honored to be the one to represent us at the next stage in the competition,” Cabrera said.

Born in San Francisco, Cabrera moved to Morgan Hill at age six. She attended P.A. Walsh STEAM Academy and Britton Middle School before enrolling at Live Oak. Her selection as Youth of the Year represents not just a personal achievement but also hope for her community.

“Being able to be the winner of Youth of the Year is something I didn’t expect,” Cabrera said. “My first thought was that I was able to represent Morgan Hill. It is a small town that I never thought a girl like me, who lived here all her life, would be representing. It is very exciting.”

Cabrera credits her mentor, former Morgan Hill Clubhouse director Alban Diaz, with helping her overcome obstacles.

“His unwavering belief in my potential helped me push myself to strive for more,” Cabrera said. “Thanks to Alban, I realized that failure was just part of the process and that every challenge was an opportunity to learn.”

The Youth of the Year selection process is rigorous, requiring participants to write three essays, prepare a speech and undergo a panel interview. Cabrera’s essays focused on her personal growth, her experiences at the Boys & Girls Club, and her identity as a first-generation Latina in America.

“I wrote about how my experience changed me as a person and my ability to become who I am today,” Cabrera said. “I talked about the specific programs they provide that allowed me to try new things. I also talked about some difficulties in becoming from someone who is very shy to the confident person I now am.”

In her essay about what matters to her, Cabrera addressed the challenges facing first-generation Latinas and her desire to break stereotypes.

“I can be a first-generation Latina and do something that people might not expect me to, like join the medical field,” she said. “I believe not a lot of Latinas are in the medical field, and I want to push the next generation to pursue their goals and accomplish whatever they want to be.”

As a senior preparing for college, Cabrera plans to use her scholarship to pursue a degree in nursing. She has already received acceptance letters from two universities and is on a waitlist for a third, with one more decision pending.

“I’m really hoping to get into San Diego State. If not, I’ll go to my second option, which is San Francisco State,” she said. “I really like being in a city, somewhere I can be myself and go out there and try new things.”

Cabrera’s interest in healthcare stems from personal experience. Her family has faced medical challenges, including injuries and deaths, compounded by financial difficulties covering hospital expenses.

“We would have charity events where we would go set up at a park and make food for people to come and support the cause of our family,” she said. “Being able to raise that type of money brought a little light inside of me that wanted to pursue something in the medical field.”

Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner expressed pride in Cabrera’s achievement.

“We are grateful to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley for their commitment to our youth in Morgan Hill, and we are so proud of Alina for her accomplishments,” Turner said.

As Youth of the Year, Cabrera will now advance to compete at the state level. If successful, she could progress to regional and potentially national competitions, where she would compete for additional scholarships from a pool of more than $1 million.

“I know this is just the beginning and I have more to accomplish,” Cabrera said. “I love that I get to inspire the next generation of leaders in our community. I know my story is very impactful and can help others know that they are not alone.”

Calvin Nuttall is a Morgan Hill-based freelance reporter.