good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
57.8 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
January 6, 2023
Article Search
NewsCrimeLocal NewsFeatured

Morgan Hill suspect pleads no contest to conspiracy charge

18-year-old was charged in relation to shooting of Humberto Cossio

By: Michael Moore
32
0

Ricardo Catalan-Murga pleaded no contest Jan. 4 to a felony charge in relation to the shooting death of Morgan Hill resident Humberto Cossio, according to authorities. 

Catalan-Murga, 18, entered the plea in a scheduled hearing at the South County Courthouse in Morgan Hill. Specifically, he pleaded no contest to criminal conspiracy, with an enhancement for being involved in gang activity, according to Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Erica Cordero. 

He also pleaded no contest to a charge of illegally carrying a loaded firearm in a case that is unrelated to the Cossio shooting, according to Cordero. That charge stems from a separate investigation from Aug. 28, 2022.

Cossio, 33, was shot to death July 19, 2021 in the area of Spring Avenue and Monterey Road, according to police. 

Catalan-Murga, along with two juvenile suspects, were arrested in October for their alleged involvement in the shooting, authorities said. Information about the cases against the juveniles is not readily available to the public. 

Cossio had been doing laundry with his grandmother at the Teddy Bear Wash & Dry laundromat near the intersection of Monterey Road and Ciolino Avenue just before the shooting, according to police reports. The two had walked to the laundromat from their nearby residence. 

Cossio was verbally confronted by the group of suspects—first on foot and then from a white Nissan Sentra—while walking between his home and the laundromat before he was shot, says the investigative report. 

Investigators think the suspects “stalked” Cossio and killed him because he was an associate of a rival criminal gang, according to police. 

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Religion: This is how it should be!

submitted -
In November, I attended a lovely interfaith Thanksgiving service...
News

Santa Clara County animal shelter urges public to adopt dogs

Erik Chalhoub -
Nova the Bulldog mix is a playful 7-year-old girl...
High School Sports

Live Oak, Sobrato girls soccer teams optimistic as league play begins

Emanuel Lee -
The Live Oak and Sobrato girls soccer teams started...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,222FollowersFollow
2,853FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Religion: This is how it should be!

lisa jenkins santa clara county animal services center shelter dogs

Santa Clara County animal shelter urges public to adopt dogs