With the season of thanks upon us and as thousands of Morgan Hill families prepare for their annual Thanksgiving feast, the Times this week sought the wisdom of local community leaders to achieve some insight into what there is to be thankful for this holiday season. Below are some responses, in their own words, to questions about the meaning of Thanksgiving.

Mayor Mark Turner

I’m thankful for many things—a wonderful supportive loving wife, family, health and good friends. I’m also deeply thankful for the people of our community, those who live here along with those who work here, whose kindness, dedication and generosity make Morgan Hill the special place it is.

Rabbi Faith Joy Dantowitz

I am grateful for my family and cherish times together in person. I am grateful for friends to share life’s journey. I am grateful for a home to live in and for sustenance. I am grateful for everyday pleasures like walking my dog, reading a good book, eating ice cream and watching a TV show with my family.

I am grateful for the beauty of NorCal: hikes in the Redwoods and at the Coast. I am grateful for the ability to give thanks for all of my blessings and engage in acts of kindness and social justice to help others.

“Thank you God for giving us life, for sustaining us, and for enabling us to reach this season.”

This Jewish prayer of Thanksgiving (Shehechiyanu) poignantly reflects my feelings.

David Dindak

As I reflect on the blessings in my life, my heart is filled with gratitude. I am deeply thankful for the love and support of my family, whose presence brings strength and joy each day. To my friends, I cherish the laughter, encouragement and companionship that enrich my journey.

I am grateful for the gift of health, which allows me to embrace life with energy and purpose. And to this wonderful Morgan Hill community—thank you for creating a place of kindness, connection and belonging.

Together, you all make my days brighter and my spirit stronger. May gratitude continue to guide us and remind us of the beauty we share.

City Manager Christina Turner

I am incredibly grateful for my family and faith, which fuel my passion to serve and lead our city team. I am thankful for the dedicated Morgan Hill City employees who work tirelessly to care for our community.

I am also grateful for the City Council’s leadership and their genuine commitment to guiding our city into a bright and thriving future.

I am thankful for our beautiful parks, trails, schools and the exceptional recreation facilities that make Morgan Hill such a wonderful place to live.

I am thankful for the residents who choose Morgan Hill as their home, and for the businesses that provide valued services, products and generous support to those in need.

I am grateful for the many nonprofits who compassionately serve our unhoused neighbors, families facing food insecurity and individuals with special needs.

And I am especially thankful for our faith-based community, who selflessly serve others and continue to share hope throughout our city.

Happy Thanksgiving, Morgan Hill Community!

Frank Leal, business owner

As a small business owner here in Morgan Hill, I’m especially thankful this holiday season for the incredible community that surrounds and supports us. To our guests—thank you for choosing our restaurant, MOHI Farm, Luxe Flower Bar & Bistro, and our event venues, Granada Theatre, MOHI Ranch and Willow Heights Mansion to celebrate your milestones, share meals and create priceless memories.

Every friendly conversation, every shared recommendation, and every customer who chooses to dine and shop locally makes a meaningful difference.

I’m deeply grateful for my dedicated team, whose hard work and heart create the welcoming atmosphere we’re known for. I’m also thankful for the partnerships we’ve built with the local high schools and nonprofits—together, we strengthen the fabric of our town.

Wishing everyone a warm and joyful holiday season.

Steve Tate, former mayor

THANKFUL! So much to be thankful for and only about 100 words to do it—a real challenge. Have to start with family and give a special shout out to our newest member, great grandson Tate Cardenas born Nov. 21. After family comes friends, way too many to list but they are all appreciated so much.

Then there is the broad category of community. All Morgan Hill residents can be so proud—and thankful—for our great, caring city. So many nonprofit organizations are all striving to improve our quality of life.

And our businesses, so many that support and give back to the community in many ways.

Finally, our governance, some of the best city and educational staffs and elected/appointed representatives you’ll find anywhere!

Dr. Carmen Garcia, MHUSD Superintendent

Now in my fifth year leading our district, I continue to feel immense gratitude for the opportunity to lead. I thank our entire school community—educators, staff, administrators, students and families who make our school district a very special place.

At Morgan Hill Unified School District, we’re grateful for the safe and inclusive environments our schools provide—where every student feels welcomed, supported and prepared to fully participate in their education.

We are grateful for the strong partnership among our families, schools and the Morgan Hill community that help our students stay connected and engaged every day. We’re grateful for the collective dedication and commitment that keeps our district moving forward and ensures that each student has the opportunity to succeed and achieve their highest potential.

From all of us at MHUSD, we hope you enjoy a safe and restful Thanksgiving filled with time to connect with your loved ones and do those things that bring you the most joy.

Marilyn Librers, Mayor Pro Tem

Everyday I’m thankful for my children and grandchildren. I’m always thankful for the beautiful community of Morgan Hill. Being a 49-year resident I have seen us grow and change; however the same small town feel still remains.

I am thankful for our residents who continue to be the most giving and welcoming. Morgan Hill is my home and I plan to always be here helping, cheering and guiding our future. I am truly blessed!

City Councilmember Yvonne Martínez Beltrán

This Thanksgiving, I am immensely grateful for the people who form the backbone of my life and work. This year reinforced that time spent creating memories and mutual protection is essential. Seeing the character, strength and integrity my daughters are developing is the greatest reward; our health to support their journey and my parents’ unwavering support are blessings.

I am profoundly grateful for the strength and principled stand of our community and deeply moved by the powerful current of upstanders who guide us.

This collective courage and commitment to integrity defines our town and inspires my service.

It remains an honor to represent our residents. While it was a hard year in public service, I am thankful for the clarity and resilience provided, confirming that I am needed in this moment. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve with integrity and help all of our community thrive.