The Rotary Club of Morgan Hill has awarded $26,000 in college scholarships to 25 local high school seniors.

The $2,000 Ralph and Rose Fitzsimmons Agricultural Scholarship for outstanding achievement and commitment to agricultural studies was awarded to Holly Wilson of Sobrato High School, says a press release from the local Rotary Club. The $1,000 William Staples Music Scholarship for outstanding achievement in music studies was awarded to Alan Luu of Sobrato High School.

Live Oak High School recipients of $1,000 scholarships for outstanding academic achievement were Emily Blenn, Marium Farooqui, Kaysie Hsong-Tzi, Sophia Menbari, Lilly Mojica, Autumn Mungaray, Vi Pham, Elizabeth Richardson, Camila Romo, Sofia Ruiz-McGinty, Ty Sandberg, Ireland Smith and Maggie Stoneking.

Sobrato High School students receiving the $1,000 academic achievement scholarships were Leila Gallipeo, Natalie Hiatt, Kasey Kepler, Kaylyn Nguyen, Kenneth Peng, Angelina Phan, Gracelynn Roberts, Grace Sakauye, Karis Tran and Alana Yamat.

Rotary’s Scholarship Committee consists of Mike Johnson, Tracy Newquist and Tim Hendrick.

Rotary Club of Morgan Hill is a part of Rotary International, a worldwide organization of business and professional leaders that provides humanitarian service, encourages high ethical standards in all vocations and helps build good will and peace in the world. One major emphasis of the local club’s focus is on the community’s youth.