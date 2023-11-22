good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 21, 2023
Morgan Hill Police to help drinkers ‘Know Your Limit’ on Nov. 22

MHPD campaign aims to raise awareness of dangers of impaired driving

By: Staff Report
Morgan Hill Police will help customers of local bars and restaurants learn their alcohol consumption limits during an interactive educational event that aims to raise awareness about the danger of drinking and driving, according to authorities. 

On Nov. 22, MHPD officers will visit downtown establishments for the “Know Your Limit” program, which seeks to educate customers on the importance of monitoring how much they have had to drink, says a press release from the department. The campaign will take place from 6-10pm in downtown Morgan Hill.

Officers will ask customers how many alcoholic drinks they have consumed, and whether they believe they are still able to drive safely, says the press release. Officers will then invite volunteers to take a breathalyzer test to see if they are able to guess their blood alcohol content (BAC). 

Customers will be provided information on alcohol intake and average BAC levels. In California, it is illegal for anyone 21 or older to drive with a BAC of .08% or higher, according to authorities.

“The goal is to help people understand the effects of alcohol so they can make smart decisions about how they get home,” Morgan Hill Police Chief Shane Palsgrove said. “It only takes a few drinks to impair, and that’s why it is important that people know their limit.”

The average cost of a first-time DUI offense is approximately $13,500—accounting

for vehicle impound fees, fines, attorney fees, auto insurance hikes and other penalties, police said. Participants in the Nov. 22 “Know Your Limit” event are advised to plan to have a way to get home without drinking and driving. 

Funding for the “Know Your Limit” program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, says the release.

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Support Local Journalism
